Ronaldo is just 30 goals away from football immortality, as he aims to be the first professional footballer to score 1000 goals

The 41-year-old is outperforming players half his age, and one hidden factor behind his consistency continues to give him the edge

A crucial question emerges with only a handful of matches left this season for the legendary attacker

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At 41, Cristiano Ronaldo is still chasing history with relentless precision, scoring the 970th official goal of his senior career to sharpen his focus on the mythical 1,000 career goals objective.

With just 30 goals separating him from the landmark, Ronaldo has earned more respect due to his consistency across competitions and continents, and continues to defy conventional expectations about ageing athletes.

Cristiano Ronaldo edges closer to the historic 1,000-goal milestone in professional football. Image credit: Abdullah Ahmed

Source: Getty Images

While most players begin to decline in their mid-30s, the Portuguese icon has turned longevity into an art form.

Ronaldo's targets 1000 goals: The countdown begins

Ronaldo’s current scoring rate offers a realistic pathway to the milestone. If he maintains a return of around 20 to 25 goals per season for Al-Nassr and the Portugal national team, the 1,000-goal mark could be reached within the next 12 to 18 months.

As the BBC featured, what makes this pursuit even more compelling is the variety of goals he continues to produce, as he vows to hit the incredible milestone.

From towering headers to clinical finishes inside the box, the Al-Nassr superstar's adaptability ensures he remains a constant threat.

His movement, positioning, and experience compensate for any loss of pace, allowing him to thrive against younger defenders, as showcased during his team's 2-0 win against Al-Ahli SC in the Saudi Pro League on April 29, 2026.

Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to add to his 970 goals in Al-Nassr's final four matches of the season. Image credit: Abdullah Ahmed

Source: Getty Images

Can Ronaldo score 1000 goals?

The fixture calendar will play a decisive role in the countdown. Domestic league matches, continental competitions, and international fixtures all present opportunities for Ronaldo to inch closer to the historic figure.

According to ESPN, there remain four matches for Al-Nassr in the 2025/26 season across all competitions, while the ace forward would hope to add to his tally during the World Cup with Portugal.

According to Transfermarkt, as of May 4, 2026, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 970 senior career goals for Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Al-Nassr, as well as the Portuguese national team.

Meanwhile, the veteran attacker, third on the 2025/26 Saudi Pro League top scorers chart with 25 goals, is expected to be in action on Tuesday, May 5, when Al-Shabab hosts Al-Nassr in a league fixture.

The Big Yellow, who are chasing their first league title since 2018/19, lead the current standings with 79 points after 31 matches, five ahead of second-placed Al-Hilal.

While Ronaldo is obsessed with the 1000-career goal landmark, Al-Nassr would expect him to strike a balance between collective success and individual aspirations.

World’s highest-paid athletes in 2025

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted that Cristiano Ronaldo had climbed to the top of the global earnings rankings, cementing his status as the world’s highest-paid athlete.

Boxing superstar Canelo Álvarez followed in second place, while Lionel Messi of Inter Miami secured third.

Karim Benzema was the only other footballer to make the top 10 in the wider list of 100 athletes, further highlighting Ronaldo’s exceptional earning dominance across global sport.

Source: YEN.com.gh