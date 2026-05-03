The children of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP joined their father to celebrate his 50th birthday in style

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly called Chairman Wontumi, turned 50 years old on Saturday, May 2, 2026

Ghanaians on social media who saw the video thronged the comment section to praise the looks of the children

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The children of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, were spotted at an event looking beautiful and happy.

In a video on social media, the children were seen outside a church joining the thanksgiving service for their father's 50th birthday.

Chairman Wontumi's children join their father to celebrate his 50th birthday. Photo credit: De Prince & @MBawumia

Source: Facebook

Chairman Wontumi, as he is popularly called, turned 50 on Saturday, May 2, 2026. Chairman Wontumi marked his 50th birthday with the donation of an ambulance to Kuntanase Government Hospital.

On Sunday, May 3, 2026, the aspiring National Chairman of the NPP held a thanksgiving service and birthday party.

His family and friends were present at both ceremonies to celebrate with Chairman Wontumi.

Chairman Wontumi arrived at the church venue with his wife. He drove while his wife sat in the front passenger seat. Both of them were dressed in white attire.

When he got out of the car, Chairman Wontumi went ahead to greet those present. He met his four children and hugged all of them.

Wontumi hugged his two daughters and shook his sons hands. One of his daughters, who seemed excited to see him, hugged him for a while and complimented his look.

All four children also wore white clothes.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to video of Wontumi's kids

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@quophiappiah said:

"The girls, are they twins? Beautiful kids, but unfortunately, their father is alleged to have gotten involved in something."

@Great8_Grace wrote:

"Family moments like this remind us that behind politics, there’s still just everyday life happening. Public figures aside, it’s always refreshing to see the personal side of leaders."

@anonymousxhuman said:

"My first time seeing them. Beautiful kids ❤️."

@ShitorWhyte wrote:

"So beautiful!"

@Great8_Grace said:

"Politics aside, this is just a simple family moment captured. Interesting how public life is always balanced with private family life like this."

Source: YEN.com.gh