Ace rapper Tinny has declared Lord Kenya the greatest rapper Ghana has ever produced

In an interview, Tinny praises Lord Kenya's unmatched style, lyrics, and stagecraft

The discussion has highlighted the impact of Hiplife legends on Ghana's music scene

Veteran rapper Tinny has declared Lord Kenya the greatest rapper Ghana has ever produced, citing his unmatched combination of style, lyrics and stagecraft as qualities no other artist in the country's history has come close to matching.

Why Tinny Declares Lord Kenya the Unrivalled King in Ghanaian Rap History

Source: UGC

Speaking in an interview on Hot FM, Tinny was unequivocal when asked about the hierarchy of Ghanaian rap.

"He gets the style, stagecraft, lyrics and everything," Tinny said, adding that Lord Kenya's all-around artistry set a benchmark that still stands today.

Lord Kenya dominated Ghana's music scene in the late 1990s and early 2000s before transitioning into ministry, and remains one of the most decorated rappers in the country's history.

The endorsement carries particular weight coming from Tinny, himself regarded as a pioneer of Ga rap and a heavyweight of the Hiplife era, making his verdict a peer assessment rather than casual admiration.

Tinny's comments came amid broader discussion about the evolution of Ghana's music industry and the standards set by legends of the Hiplife generation.

Source: YEN.com.gh