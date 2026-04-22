Former X Factor finalist Gabrielle Carrington was charged with attempted murder after allegedly driving a black Mercedes into a crowd outside a London nightclub

Carrington allegedly struck Polish-born influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska, known as Klaudiaglam, leaving her hospitalised with life-threatening injuries

The Miss Dynamix singer appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court on April 20 and was remanded in custody until a hearing scheduled for May 19, 2026

A former contestant on X-Factor who made a run to the finals, Gabrielle Carrington, has been charged with attempted murder after hitting a popular influencer with a car.

Gabrielle Carrington: X Factor Alum Charged With Attempted Murder After Hitting Influencer With Car

Source: Instagram

Carrington, who appeared on the popular British reality show in 2013 as a member of the group Miss Dynamix, faces charges including the attempted murder of Klaudia Zakrzewska, grievous bodily harm with intent, actual bodily harm, dangerous driving, and drunken driving.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 4.30am on Sunday, April 19, 2026, when London Police were called about a a car allegedly running over people on Argyll Street in Soho.

Authorities said Carrington, driving a black Mercedes, went over the pavement and sped into a crowd of people outside the Inca nightclub following an alleged altercation.

She allegedly hit Polish-born social media influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska, popularly known as Klaudiaglam, leaving her hospitalized with life threatening injuries.

Carrington allegedly struck two other people, including another woman and a security guard.

She was arrested and appeared before the Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday where she was remanded into prison custody until the next court hearing on 19 May.

Gabrielle Carrington rose to fame with Miss Dynamix, who stole hearts with their fairytale run on X-Factor UK in 2013.

The other group members were Shereece Sharlene "SeSe" Foster and Jeanette Akua and finished in 10th place. They were part of the groups category, mentored by Gary Barlow, and disbanded in January 2014 after their run on the show.

Below is a TikTok post with details of Gabrielle Carrington's arrest.

Reactions to Gabrielle Carrington's arrest

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Gabrielle Carrington's arrest for attempted murder.

Jeff Sinclair said:

"There always seems to be people with cameras around but not so many trying to stop her from getting in car in first place. What a society we have now created!!"

Mandy Walker wrote:

"Wonder if she will get bail."

Maxine Cowan commented:

"Influencer omg what do they actually influence????"

Source: YEN.com.gh