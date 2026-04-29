The Mexican Embassy has shared a post admonishing prospective Ghanaian travellers who intend to travel to the country for the World Cup

It listed what applicants should endeavour to do during the visa application process

The Embassy advised against the use of middlemen, stressing that no one has influence over or can determine consular decisions regarding visa applications

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The Mexican Embassy in Accra has issued a warning to Ghanaians planning to travel to the country for the 2026 World Cup.

In a Facebook post on its official page, the Embassy warned travellers to take precautions when planning their trips.

The Mexican Embassy has cautioned Ghanaians with plans of travelling to the country for the World Cup. Photo credit: Carl de Souza, Inaki Esnaola / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This comes as it warned that no middleman or intermediary can guarantee you a visa.

It also indicated that no intermediary has influence on consular decisions on whether to approve or deny a visa, hence the need for applicants to be wary.

Things to note when applying for visa

The Embassy has given useful insight on things to note when it comes to visa acquisition for the 2026 World Cup.

It stated in a Facebook post that every visa will be analysed individually. It also added that approval granted to one person does not automatically extend to everyone. It then admonished applicants to ensure that they focus on presenting relevant and credible documents.

US shares guidelines with fans on World Cup

The US, in a similar vein, has also issued guidelines to Ghanaians eager to travel to the country to watch the games.

It warned against violations as it outlined the visa application process for citizens planning to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Consul General Elliot Fertik, at a media training for journalists and content creators held at the Embassy in Accra, walked attendees through requirements, procedures, and common pitfalls.

Fertik said fans and tourists must apply for the B1/B2 visa, while media professionals were required to obtain the I-class visa, stressing that choosing the wrong category is a leading cause of denial.

According to him, the application process involves completing the DS-160 form online, paying the required fee, scheduling an interview, and presenting all supporting documents.

“If you tell us you are applying for a tourist visa but explain that you are a professional journalist covering the World Cup, that could put your chance of getting a visa in jeopardy.”

Mexico is one of the nations in North America that will be hosting the 2026 World Cup. The country will host 13 games, including the first of the tournament, which will be played on 11 June 2026 at Mexico City between Mexico and South Africa.

US President Donald Trump tightens immigration policies during his term. Photo credit: @Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

At the time of writing, the report by the Mexican Embassy had generated a lot of reactions.

Below is the Facebook post:

US sets luggage rules for 2026 World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that the United States has issued a statement to Ghanaian fans and other nationals who will be travelling to the country for the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament.

The US Embassy in Mexico on Wednesday, April 8, advised fans on important regulations regarding luggage when travelling to watch the games.

Source: YEN.com.gh