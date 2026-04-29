Florida pastor Leslie Williams, known for his book on loving your wife, was arrested on April 22, 2026, on bigamy charges near his home in The Villages Retirement Community

Williams, head of Leslie Williams Ministries, was booked into the Sumter County Sheriff's Office and faces extradition to Georgia, where he could serve up to 10 years in prison

The arrest came months after Williams publicly introduced a second wife on social media in December 2025, sparking widespread debate online

A Florida pastor, Leslie Williams, who is known for writing a book on showing love to your wife, has reportedly been arrested for marrying two women.

Pastor Leslie Williams is reportedly arrested by the Sumter County Sheriff's Office in Florida over bigamy. Image credit: LeslieWilliams, SumterCountySheriffsOffice

Source: Facebook

According to reports, the head pastor of Leslie Williams Ministries was arrested on April 22, 2026, near his home in The Villages Retirement Community in Florida.

The Christian Post confirmed that he was booked into the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on bigamy charges and is awaiting extradition to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office in Conyers, Georgia. He faces between one and 10 years in prison.

Leslie Williams gained popularity in 2017 after publishing the book Love Her Like This: Loving Her Has Never Been Deeper, which advises men on how best to love their wives for successful marriages.

According to the book’s blurb, it deals with common marital issues that have the potential to destroy marriages if not addressed.

“LHLT speaks directly to the hearts of men sharing the deep intent of the type of love a man should have for his wife! LHLT also deals with common issues that arise in a marriage that have the potential to destroy the sacred relationship between a husband and wife,” he said.

“Additionally, LHLT answers many questions and challenges men to love deeper than ever before, by making plain the meaning of commitment!”

Leslie Williams added that his book was drawing from the biblical quote Ephesians 5:25, which reads:

"Husbands, love your wives even as Christ loved the church, and gave Himself for it!"

Williams said following that commandment was the sure way to a successful marriage.

Despite his popular book, he reportedly married a second woman, introducing her to the public in December 2025.

“Thanks for all the wonderful comments referencing my saved, beautiful, and talented wife, Mrs. Williams! She’s saved for real, praise God!!!” he wrote.

The Facebook post by Pastor Leslie Williams praising his second wife is below.

Reactions to Leslie Williams’ arrest for bigamy

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the arrest of Pastor Leslie Williams on alleged charges of bigamy.

Lachanda Wilson Nicole said:

"Just because a man calls himself a Preacher does not mean that God called Him to the cloth! Real Men of God follow God's word, not their own opinion! I’m not shook at all!"

Rob Kowalski wrote:

"This isn’t a ‘sin’ issue, it’s a legal one. Bigamy is defined by the state’s marriage system, not Scripture. In the Bible, men had multiple wives, and God regulated it; He NEVER called it sin."

Fania Robinson commented:

"A woman always wants a “man of GOD”, just give me a man that loves God and wants to honour him and love me truly 😩."

Clifton Morgan said:

"So Passa got two wives!🤣🤣🤣."

Ghanaian gospel artist Francis Amo is allegedly arrested over copyright issues linked to the Church of Pentecost. Image credit: FrancisAmo

Source: Facebook

Gospel singer Francis Amo arrested

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian gospel singer Francis Amo was arrested following an alleged copyright breach.

The minister was picked up by the Ghana Police Service on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, following a complaint from the Church of Pentecost.

Source: YEN.com.gh