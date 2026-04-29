The luxurious mansion of the founder and leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), Rev Obofour, has surfaced online

Even though this was not the first time videos of his Trasacco mansion surfaced online, this was the first time parts of the inside of the building were online

Ghanaians online who watched the videos thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the mansion for the man of God

A video showing the expensive Trasacco mansion owned by Ghanaian man of God, Reverend Obofour, and his fleet of luxury cars has surfaced on social media.

Reverend Francis Agyei Antwi, popularly known as Obofour, is the founder and leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel (APC).

Rev Obofour's luxurious mansion and fleet of cars in Trasacco surfaces online. Photo credit: @originalobofour/Facebook & @askghmedia/X

Source: UGC

He reportedly gained wealth from a diverse group of businesses, including gold dealing, real estate, and oil and gas.

Rev Obofour's Trasacco mansion surfaces

A video of Rev Obofour's mansion went viral when it popped up online. The video was taken when Nana Adu Gyamfi Kumanin Berima Kese I, Nyankyerenease Nkosuohene, paid a visit to Reverend Obofour at his Trasacco residence.

The video showed a fleet of cars owned by the man of God. The luxurious cars included a Lexus, Mercedes G-Wagon, Maserati, Cadillac Escalade, a vintage Bugatti, and several other cars.

After receiving the guests in front of the house, Rev Obofour led them inside the house and welcomed them. Rev Obofour's wife, Queen Ciara, came to the hall to welcome their guests as well.

In the hall where they sat, there were several artefacts with a perfect interior decoration blend. The colours in the hall were black and gold.

Reports suggest that Obofour bought the Trasacco mansion for $1,400,000.

Watch the X video below:

Obofour's residence stirs reaction

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@SnakeBoy35 said:

"So all these properties were made from church eiiii what is Sheldon doing Aarh he should turn KSS to church."

@UmuofiaPresiden wrote:

"Chale Church be serious business for Africa paa ooo😂😂😂😂."

@Truetalk08 said:

"No Pastor in Ghana is supposed to have this wealth."

@bhimnationmalta wrote:

"I'm yet to see a man of God who will sell all his properties and give it to the poor, to make God’s words a purpose. 😂😂😂."

@percydawson said:

"He’s one of the few pastors who do not pretend about the gospel."

@theoheneba_ wrote:

"Those talking plenty, were they forced to? You go to the club to spend on alcoholic drinks, aren’t you enriching the owner and the company? See the life of drunkards and see the likes of Kasapreko, GIHOC, and Guinness owners. Why aren’t you talking about it?"

@moham89926 said:

"See Twi pastor ein house hmm… imagine the English pastors otabil dems no be small money this ppl dey sit top … smh."

@ywglobal wrote:

"These are not men of God; these are lovers of vain earthly things and lovers of themselves."

@percydawson said:

"One good thing about Obofour is that he tells people the truth, but people just donate to him still. He always preaches about money and ways to acquire it. So if you listen to him and still donate to him, ebi your own problem, not his."

Source: YEN.com.gh