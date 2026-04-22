Sally Benson, a beloved Kumasi beautician, has tragically passed following an alleged assault by her long-term boyfriend, Francis Arthur

Arthur, aged 48, had faced charges in court after the domestic dispute led to Sally's untimely death, and has been remanded

Sally's father called for justice, urging the government to uphold the law in light of this heartbreaking incident

Sally Benson, a popular beautician and entrepreneur in Kumasi, has passed away after allegedly being assaulted by her boyfriend, Francis Arthur.

Sally's Touch Up: Popular Kumasi Beautician Dies After Being Assaulted By Boyfriend, Man Remanded

Source: Instagram

Arthur, a 48-year-old businessman, is alleged to have beaten Sally, his girlfriend of over 10 years, over a domestic dispute, triggered by suspicions of infidelity.

Francis Arthur, 48, appeared before Her Worship Hilda Esther Wryter at the Asokore Mampong District Court on Tuesday, charged with the April 14 killing of Sally. He is to reappear on May 8, 2026.

How Sally Benson passed away

Police say Sally, accompanied by a female friend, went to Arthur's residence in Ayigya-Maxima after learning that another woman had visited him. When Arthur returned home and was confronted, a heated altercation broke out.

According to Joy News, Chief Inspector Samuel Agyare said Arthur allegedly repeatedly assaulted Benson during the confrontation.

Sally's Touch Up: Popular Kumasi Beautician Dies After Being Assaulted By Boyfriend, Man Remanded

Source: Instagram

She collapsed and was rushed to KNUST Hospital in her own vehicle by Arthur, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Her body has since been deposited at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

The deceased was the owner of Sally's Cosmetics Studio and African's Special pub in the Asokwa area, a familiar and respected figure in Kumasi's business community.

She was popularly known on TikTok and Instagram as Sally's Touch Up.

See Sally Benson's photos below:

Sally Benson's father calls for justice

Her death has left friends, associates, and family, including her father, Apostle Gabriel Oppong, devastated.

Apostle Oppong broke down as he recounted what a friend of his daughter had told him about her final moments.

"They rushed her to Tech Hospital, then upon arrival, they said she had already died. Just like that, you've killed my daughter," he reportedly said.

Apostle Oppong noted the pain was compounded by the fact that Sally was his only daughter and that her mother had already passed. He appealed directly to the state to ensure the law took its course.

"May the government of Ghana make the laws work for us. May justice prevail," he said.

Arthur remains in custody ahead of his next court date.

Nurse, baby die in Toyota Voxy crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a heartbreaking road crash had claimed the lives of a nurse, her baby, and her sister in the Western Region.

The nurse, who hails from Mampong in the Ashanti Region, was travelling with her baby and sister for an exam in Takoradi when their Toyota Voxy collided with a tipper truck, between the Tarkwa and Bogoso stretch.

Social media reacted with sorrow, with some calling for a ban on Toyota Voxy cars from long-distance travel.

Source: YEN.com.gh