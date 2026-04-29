Residents of Sefwi Asawinso in the Sefwi Wiawso Municipality are in a state of mourning following the death of an 8-year-old girl

The victim, identified as Josephine Ayitey, was reported missing for less than 24 hours before her body was discovered

The tragedy has sparked fear among residents, especially parents, over the safety of children and family members in the area

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Residents of Sefwi Asawinso in the Sefwi Wiawso Municipality have been left in sorrow, following the death of an 8-year-old girl who went missing for less than 24 hours.

The victim, identified as Josephine Ayitey, was found dead in a cocoa farm near Nkwakaw, a suburb of Sefwi Asawinso, a day after she was reported missing.

Sefwi Asawinso residents gather as news spreads of the death of an 8-year-old girl who went missing. Photo credit: 3news/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to the Assemblyman for the Asawinso Sefwi Line Electoral Area, Adu Stephen, the young girl went missing on Sunday afternoon while she was playing with a friend in the community.

He explained that family members, together with residents, immediately began a search after realising she had not returned home.

Despite the efforts made by community members, the search did not yield any results on the same day.

Grim discovery in cocoa farm

Her lifeless body was later discovered the following day in a cocoa farm near Nkwakaw, sending shockwaves through the community.

The circumstances surrounding her sudden demise remain unclear, as residents struggle to come to terms with the tragedy.

The incident has triggered fear and panic among residents, particularly parents and women, who are now raising concerns about the safety of children in the area.

Many say the tragedy has heightened anxiety within the community, with calls for increased vigilance and protection of children.

Meanwhile, authorities are expected to launch investigations into the circumstances leading to the girl’s death as the community continues to mourn the loss.

Watch this Instagram reel below:

UCC Lecturer dies in terrible accident

In another report, a lecturer at the University of Cape Coast, Dr Kwabena Agyemang, and his teaching assistant, Peter Amoadu Asmah, lost their lives in a fatal road crash at Third Ridge Junction on the Accra Cape Coast Highway.

First rescuers scramble to help trapped passengers. Photo caption: Facebook

Source: UGC

The tragic incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of Tuesday when a heavily loaded tipper truck was involved in a collision that proved fatal.

According to preliminary accounts, the driver of the tipper truck is said to have attempted to avoid an oncoming vehicle that had veered into its lane while overtaking.

In the process, the truck reportedly lost control and fell onto the victims’ vehicle.

The impact caused extensive damage to the car, leaving both occupants with severe injuries.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene shortly after the crash. However, Dr Agyemang and Mr Asmah were later pronounced dead.

The loss has left colleagues and members of the academic community in shock, as news of the incident continues to spread.

Read the Facebook post here:

Legon student Mawutor Dedey passes away

YEN.com.gh also reported that University of Ghana, Legon, student Mawutor Kwame Dedey had died as well.

He passed away on November 14, 2025, with his demise confirmed in a statement from his family a few days later.

Source: YEN.com.gh