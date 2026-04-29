Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Al-Nassr to a crucial win over Al Ahli as they edge closer to the Saudi Pro League title

The 41-year-old marked his 970th career goal by swapping his trademark “Siuuu” celebration for a traditional dance move

With the victory secured, the Knights of Najd have extended their remarkable run to 20 consecutive wins

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Cristiano Ronaldo once again proved decisive as Al-Nassr edged Al Ahli to tighten their grip on the Saudi Pro League title race.

The veteran forward delivered when it mattered most, scoring the opener before Kingsley Coman sealed the win late on in a tense contest.

Saudi League Title Race: Ronaldo Shines with 970th Goal As Al Nassr Pip Al Ahli. Photo by Abdullah Ahmed.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo hits 970th goal in crucial win

Al Nassr came into the match on a 19-game winning run and knew another victory would move them closer to a first league title since the 2018/19 season.

It was a cagey affair for long spells, with both sides showing discipline and defensive strength.

With the game finely poised, Ronaldo stepped up in the 76th minute. He met a well-placed cross from João Félix to break the deadlock and send the home fans into celebration.

Coman then wrapped up the points in the 90th minute with a powerful volley that flew past Edouard Mendy.

The result takes Al-Nassr to 79 points after 30 matches, opening an eight-point gap over rivals Al Hilal, who have a game in hand. It also extends their winning streak to 20 matches across all competitions.

For Ronaldo, the goal marked his 970th career strike, bringing him closer to the remarkable 1000-goal mark.

He is also looking at three-peating the league’s top scorer award, but with 25 goals this term he is three goals shy of Julián Quiñones' tally.

Additionally, Cristiano's strike against Al Ahli means he has now scored against 16 different teams in the league this season. The only side yet to concede to him is Al Shabab.

Saudi League Title Race: Ronaldo Shines with 970th Goal As Al Nassr Pip Al Ahli. Photo by Abdullah Ahmed.

Source: Getty Images

Al Nassr eye title push

Next up is a difficult trip to face Al Qadsiah on May 3. The fixture carries added intrigue, with Ghana winger Christopher Bonsu Baah expected to feature for Qadsiah.

However, Al Nassr’s recent record against the Knight of the East is a concern. They are winless in their last four meetings and have not beaten them since 2020.

Still, with momentum on their side and Ronaldo leading the charge, the mission remains clear. Keep winning and bring the league title back to Riyadh.

Source: YEN.com.gh