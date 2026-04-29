Good News for Ghana as World Cup Cash Boost Emerges, Set To Pocket At Least $12.5 Million
- Ghana has received a significant financial boost after FIFA approved an increase in World Cup prize distribution
- The country is guaranteed at least $12.5 million ahead of the global tournament, which kicks off on June 11
- Meanwhile, newly appointed coach Carlos Queiroz has already begun work, engaging players as he prepares the Black Stars for the Mundial
The senior men's national team, the Black Stars, are set for a major financial boost ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with a guaranteed minimum of $12.5 million for participation.
The windfall follows a decision by the FIFA Council to increase prize money for the expanded 48-team tournament.
2026 World Cup: Ghana guaranteed $12.5 million
According to FIFA, the revised package reflects a notable rise from the previous edition and signals a stronger commitment to supporting participating nations, including Ghana.
Under the new structure, each qualified country will receive $2.5 million as preparation funding, up from $1.5 million.
On top of that, qualification bonuses have been increased to $10 million. Put together, this ensures Ghana will earn at least $12.5 million before any performance-based rewards are added.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino highlighted the organisation’s financial strength and its ability to reinvest in the game worldwide, as noted by Sports Illustrated:
"FIFA is proud to be in its most solid financial position ever, enabling us to help all our Member Associations in an unprecedented way. This is one more example of how FIFA’s resources are reinvested back into the game."
The total increase exceeds $100 million and will be shared among all participating nations.
The move is also aimed at easing the financial demands of the tournament, especially with matches spread across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
For Ghana, the funding will support key areas such as travel, training camps and logistics, while also giving the Ghana Football Association more room to plan effectively.
Ghana begins preparations under Carlos Queiroz
Beyond monetary gains, Ghana's new head coach, Carlos Queiroz, has already started laying the groundwork for the tournament.
He began by monitoring locally based players during the Black Galaxies' matches against Ghana Premier League sides Aduana Stars and Heart of Lions before travelling to Europe.
Below are photos of Queiroz monitoring players, as shared on X:
Over there, he met key members of the squad, including captain Jordan Ayew and deputy Thomas Partey.
The experienced coach is expected to watch several club games as he assesses players and shares his ideas.
His focus is on building understanding within the squad early and ensuring everyone is aligned with his plans.
Ghana will play their group matches in cities across North America. Fixtures include games in Toronto at BMO Field against Panama, in Boston at Gillette Stadium against England, and in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field against Croatia.
With improved financial backing and early preparations underway, the Black Stars will be aiming to make a strong impression on the world stage.
Carlos Queiroz's pay package emerges
YEN.com.gh also disclosed new details about the pay package of newly appointed Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz.
The former Manchester United assistant is reportedly earning between $90,000 and $100,000 under a four-month deal.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.