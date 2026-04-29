Ghana has received a significant financial boost after FIFA approved an increase in World Cup prize distribution

The country is guaranteed at least $12.5 million ahead of the global tournament, which kicks off on June 11

Meanwhile, newly appointed coach Carlos Queiroz has already begun work, engaging players as he prepares the Black Stars for the Mundial

The senior men's national team, the Black Stars, are set for a major financial boost ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with a guaranteed minimum of $12.5 million for participation.

The windfall follows a decision by the FIFA Council to increase prize money for the expanded 48-team tournament.

Ghana is set to pocket at least $12.5 million for participating in the expanded World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Photos by Christian Kaspar-Bartke and Adek Berry.

Source: Getty Images

2026 World Cup: Ghana guaranteed $12.5 million

According to FIFA, the revised package reflects a notable rise from the previous edition and signals a stronger commitment to supporting participating nations, including Ghana.

Under the new structure, each qualified country will receive $2.5 million as preparation funding, up from $1.5 million.

On top of that, qualification bonuses have been increased to $10 million. Put together, this ensures Ghana will earn at least $12.5 million before any performance-based rewards are added.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino highlighted the organisation’s financial strength and its ability to reinvest in the game worldwide, as noted by Sports Illustrated:

"FIFA is proud to be in its most solid financial position ever, enabling us to help all our Member Associations in an unprecedented way. This is one more example of how FIFA’s resources are reinvested back into the game."

The total increase exceeds $100 million and will be shared among all participating nations.

The move is also aimed at easing the financial demands of the tournament, especially with matches spread across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

For Ghana, the funding will support key areas such as travel, training camps and logistics, while also giving the Ghana Football Association more room to plan effectively.

Ghana's new coach, Carlos Queiroz, is on a European tour to familiarise himself with the core of the Black Stars team ahead of the World Cup. Photo by Jan Kruger - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana begins preparations under Carlos Queiroz

Beyond monetary gains, Ghana's new head coach, Carlos Queiroz, has already started laying the groundwork for the tournament.

He began by monitoring locally based players during the Black Galaxies' matches against Ghana Premier League sides Aduana Stars and Heart of Lions before travelling to Europe.

Below are photos of Queiroz monitoring players, as shared on X:

Over there, he met key members of the squad, including captain Jordan Ayew and deputy Thomas Partey.

The experienced coach is expected to watch several club games as he assesses players and shares his ideas.

His focus is on building understanding within the squad early and ensuring everyone is aligned with his plans.

Ghana will play their group matches in cities across North America. Fixtures include games in Toronto at BMO Field against Panama, in Boston at Gillette Stadium against England, and in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field against Croatia.

With improved financial backing and early preparations underway, the Black Stars will be aiming to make a strong impression on the world stage.

Carlos Queiroz's pay package emerges

YEN.com.gh also disclosed new details about the pay package of newly appointed Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz.

The former Manchester United assistant is reportedly earning between $90,000 and $100,000 under a four-month deal.

Source: YEN.com.gh