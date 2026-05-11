Borga Sylvia: Kumawood Actress' 18-Year-Old Daughter Surfaces, Their Resemblance Excites Fans
Kumawood actress Sandra Adu, popularly known as Borga Sylvia, has warmed hearts with a video of her 18-year-old daughter.
The shared on Instagram when the teenager recently celebrated her milestone birthday, showed the girl looking gorgeous in a peach-coloured dress.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh