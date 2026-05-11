A thief was caught on camera stealing two laptops from an office at Wiyu Plaza along Galana Road, Nairobi, on May 8, 2026

The suspect, dressed in a white polo shirt and a black cap, entered the 7th-floor office at approximately 1:00 PM while employees were away for lunch

The victims have shared the footage online, appealing to the public to help identify the man who calmly disconnected the machines before fleeing

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A daring midday theft has left employees at a Nairobi, Kenya office in shock after a man was captured on CCTV calmly stealing equipment while they were away for lunch.

An elderly man gets caught on CCTV camera stealing laptops from an office in Kenya. Image credit: Cyprian Is Nyakundi/Facebook, iStock

Source: UGC

The incident, which took place at Wiyu Plaza on Galana Road, occurred on the 7th floor around 1:00 PM on Friday, May 8, 2026.

The footage shows a man dressed in black trousers, a white polo shirt, and a black cap entering the quiet office. Upon realising the room was empty, he quickly put on a brown jacket he was carrying to perhaps conceal his identity or the items.

With professional ease, the suspect navigated the office, which contained four desks. He bypassed files and paperwork, focusing on the four laptops left open on the desks by staff who had stepped out.

He successfully disconnected two laptops from their chargers and hurried out the door before anyone could return.

The ease with which the man accessed the office has sparked a heated debate online. Many social media users pointed out that the thief seemed to know exactly when the office would be empty and appeared familiar with the building's layout.

The victims are currently working with security to track the suspect and have urged anyone who recognises the man in the footage to come forward.

Watch the video in the Facebook post below.

Watch the Facebook video below.

Netizens react to elderly man taking laptops

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the brazen theft below:

Pato Kyania wrote:

“That guy is not a stranger to that office. If it happened during working hours, he probably knew people were in a meeting elsewhere.”

Merk Marlin suggested:

“They can reach out for an intruder alarm setup. The guy either has a spare key or is working with an insider. Nothing seemed too difficult when opening the door.”

Vincent Ochieng warned:

“Always carry your laptop at all times. I learnt the hard way. This may be an inside job.”

Roseline Manyasi Mukoya commented:

“I don't know why they install CCTV and fail to have operators monitoring it... He looks like someone who works in that building, not a stranger.”

John Omondi added:

“Yangu hata nikienda msalani, nafunga mlango kwa kufuli. I treasure my laptop, sana.”

CCTV caught phone snatcher in broad daylight

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a man had been caught on CCTV stealing a phone from a victim on the street in broad daylight.

The video circulating on social media shows the suspect, dressed in black trousers, a black-and-white shirt, and a baseball cap, riding a motorbike.

Source: YEN.com.gh