The family of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka has officially announced arrangements for his final funeral rites

Following the announcement, many social media users have continued to share tributes celebrating his legacy

The funeral is expected to attract religious leaders, traditional authorities, government officials, and admirers from across the country

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The family of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka has officially announced arrangements for his final funeral rites, months after the passing of the renowned Ghanaian missionary, inventor, and industrialist.

The announcement was made during a press conference by the spokesperson for the family, Nana Kwabena Karikari, who disclosed that the final funeral rites for the late founder of the Kantanka brand will take place on June 25, 2026.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka will be remembered for his contributions to innovation, industrialisation, and philanthropy in Ghana. Photo credit: Kantankatv/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to Nana Kwabena Karikari, all activities connected to the funeral, including communications, traditional processes, and cultural arrangements, will be handled exclusively by the Aduana Kotoko Royal Family.

He explained that the family has taken full responsibility for coordinating the burial and related events in honour of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

The spokesperson further urged members of the public to disregard any unofficial statements concerning the funeral arrangements unless they are formally approved by the family leadership.

Warning against unofficial communications

During the press conference, Nana Kwabena Karikari stressed that only statements sanctioned by the Abusuapanyin of the Aduana Kotoko Royal Family, Abusuapanyin Nyantakyi Adomako, should be considered authentic.

He advised the public, supporters, and admirers of the late inventor to rely solely on official family communications to avoid misinformation and confusion.

The family also used the opportunity to invite the general public to participate in the final funeral rites to mourn with them and pay their last respects to the deceased.

Legacy of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka passed away on September 11, 2025, a development that triggered widespread mourning across Ghana and beyond.

The late founder of the Kantanka brand remains one of Ghana’s most recognised local inventors and industrialists. Photo credit: Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He was widely known not only as a religious leader but also as an inventor, philanthropist, and advocate of African industrialisation and self-reliance.

Through the Kantanka Group and related institutions, he became one of Ghana’s most recognised local innovators, earning admiration for promoting locally manufactured products and technological advancement.

His contributions to engineering, automobile manufacturing, and entrepreneurship positioned him as a prominent symbol of Pan-African ambition and creativity.

Remembered for innovation and philanthropy

Beyond his industrial achievements, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka was also respected for his philanthropic activities and support for community development.

Many Ghanaians remember him for encouraging local production and inspiring young Africans to believe in indigenous innovation.

Following the announcement of his funeral arrangements, social media users and admirers have continued to share tributes and memories celebrating his impact on Ghanaian society.

The upcoming funeral rites are expected to attract religious leaders, government officials, traditional authorities, business figures, and supporters from different parts of the country and beyond.

Watch the Instagram reel here:

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Source: YEN.com.gh