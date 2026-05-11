Ghanaian sports journalist Kofi Owusu Aduonum has gone viral after a video showing him celebrating his wife, Afua Asantewaa, surfaced online

The latest video has since shifted online conversations, with many viewing it as a show of reconciliation and reassurance

The incident highlights the continued public interest in the personal lives of public figures in Ghana

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Social media has been buzzing with mixed reactions after a viral video surfaced showing Ghanaian sports journalist Kofi Owusu Aduonum in a warm and emotional moment with his wife, Afua Asantewaa, at an event believed to have taken place in Canada.

The video, which has since circulated widely across various social media platforms, captures the journalist holding his wife’s hands as he publicly praises her in what many viewers have described as a heartfelt display of affection and reassurance.

Kofi Owusu Aduonum shares a heartfelt moment with his wife Afua Asantewaa during an event believed to have taken place in Canada. Photo credit: Kofi Aduonum/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In the footage, Kofi Owusu Aduonum is seen speaking glowingly about his wife, using kind and appreciative words to celebrate her role in his life and their family.

He expressed gratitude to Afua Asantewaa for her support, particularly for taking care of their children during his time away, describing her as a strong and dependable partner.

His remarks appeared to directly counter recent online rumours suggesting that their relationship was facing serious challenges or possible strain.

Birthday wishes and appreciation

During the event, the journalist also took the opportunity to extend early birthday wishes to his wife ahead of her birthday on Monday, May 11, 2026.

He further commended her character and contributions to their family, describing her as a good woman who has remained supportive despite public scrutiny.

Kofi Owusu Aduonum publicly celebrates his wife Afua Asantewaa in a viral moment that has sparked wide reactions online. Photo credit: Kofi Aduonum/Facebook

Source: Instagram

The emotional moment has been widely shared, with many users focusing on the affectionate tone of his speech and the visible bond between the couple.

The video has triggered a wave of reactions online, with opinions sharply divided among social media users.

While some viewers praised the couple for publicly affirming their love and dismissing rumours of an alleged strained relationship, others expressed scepticism, referencing earlier speculation that had circulated online about their marriage.

A section of users also noted that public figures often face heightened scrutiny, especially when personal matters become subject to online commentary and speculation.

Background to online rumours

The viral video comes shortly after unverified reports and discussions on social media suggested that the couple may have been experiencing difficulties in their relationship.

These claims sparked debate and controversy, with many users questioning the authenticity of the allegations.

However, the latest public appearance appears to have shifted the conversation, with many now interpreting the video as a reaffirmation of unity and affection between the couple.

Kofi Owusu Aduonum, known for his work in sports journalism, continues to attract public attention not only for his professional career but also for aspects of his personal life that frequently become topics of online discussion.

As the video continues to circulate, it has added another layer to ongoing conversations about how public figures manage personal relationships under constant social media scrutiny.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Afua Asantewaa reacts to husband's asylum rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa reacted to rumours of her husband seeking asylum in Canada.

In an interview with Blakk Rasta, the former GWR participant recounted a conversation she had with her husband about the issue.

Source: YEN.com.gh