Nyarko, an elderly man whose emotional breakdown during a demolition at the Sakumono Ramsar Site went viral, has received significant aid

The Ultimate Charismatic Centre has pledged to pay for his accommodation for two years, while the Roman Catholic Church in Lashibi is providing temporary housing

It was clarified that Nyarko was a caretaker of the demolished building and was distressed over the loss of his family’s belongings and displacement

The tears of 70-year-old Nyarko, which moved the nation last week, have been replaced with hope following a massive wave of support from the religious community.

Elderly man in viral Sakumono Ramsar Site demolition video gets major support from Catholic Church. Image credit: Atinka TV Ghana/Facebook, iStock

Source: UGC

The elderly man became a viral symbol of the human cost of the Sakumono Ramsar Site demolition after he was captured wailing as the structure he lived in was razed.

On Sunday, May 10, 2026, during a service at the Ultimate Charismatic Centre in Accra, Nyarko was invited to the pulpit in what the church described as a symbolic gesture of restoration.

The lead pastor, Prophet Akwasi Agyeman Prempeh, announced that the church would cover the cost of Nyarko’s rental accommodation for the next two years. The support package also includes welfare assistance intended to help stabilise his family following the loss of their home and belongings.

Read the details in the Instagram post below.

Catholic Church support 70-year-old man

Before the long-term rental arrangement is finalised, the Roman Catholic Church at Lashibi has stepped in to provide immediate relief.

Nyarko and his two children, who were seen consoling him in the viral footage, are currently being accommodated in a facility owned by the Catholic Church.

The demolition exercise, carried out by the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC), targeted illegal structures built on waterways to mitigate perennial flooding in the capital.

While initial reports suggested Nyarko had lost his own retirement home, it has since been clarified that he was the caretaker of the incomplete building.

However, he lamented that the lack of notice meant his family's money, clothes, and children’s school books were buried under the rubble.

Source: YEN.com.gh