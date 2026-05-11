GNAT has strongly condemned the reported assault on three teachers by military personnel at Adiewoso

The association is demanding that the perpetrators be identified and punished, while calling for medical care and compensation for the affected teachers

It has issued a deadline of May 25, 2026, warning that it will take further action if its demands are not met

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The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has condemned the reported assault on three teachers by military personnel at Adiewoso M/A Basic School in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region.

It described the incident as unacceptable and called for the perpetrators to be identified and punished.

Thomas Musah, the General Secretary of GNAT demands justice for three teachers assaulted by soldiers in Tarkwa Nsuaem. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

in a publication sighted on Graphiconline, GNAT also demanded that the affected teachers receive proper medical care and adequate compensation.

“Hence, we serve notice that this demand be met on or by close of day, Monday, May 25, 2026, or we advise ourselves accordingly,” the association stated in a release signed by Selasi Gloria Tali for General Secretary Thomas Musah.

Alleged military assault on teachers sparks confrontation

According to the Wassa West District GNAT, soldiers from a battalion based at Apremdo-Takoradi allegedly visited Adiewoso to stop illegal mining activities near a Ghana Rubber Estate Limited (GREL) plantation.

The statement said the troops initially clashed with illegal miners before withdrawing, but later returned on April 30, 2026, and allegedly assaulted residents.

GNAT said three teachers, including the headteacher and a visiting spouse of one staff member, were beaten despite identifying themselves as non-participants in galamsey activities.

The association also decried increasing attacks on teachers nationwide, describing them as “diabolical and spiteful,” and warned of further action if its demands are not met.

Mahama announces low-cost housing plan for teachers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that President Mahama announced an affordable housing initiative for doctors, nurses, teachers and civil servants on May 9, 2026.

According to him, the project will involve over 1,000 housing units in partnership with organised labour and financial institutions.

Source: YEN.com.gh