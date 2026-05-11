The Abusuapanyin of the late gospel music icon, Yaw Sarpong, Bishop Opoku, has raised concerns over comments made during the burial rites of the late musician

According to him, during the funeral proceedings, statements were made that suggested God was being referred to as three beings instead of one

The discussion continues to generate reactions as the burial rites of Yaw Sarpong remain in the public spotlight

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The Abusuapanyin of the late gospel music legend Yaw Sarpong, Bishop Opoku, has raised concerns over what he describes as a deviation from accepted Christian tradition during the burial rites of the late musician.

Speaking in a brief interview with blogger Jude Sarfo, excerpts of which have since gone viral on social media, Bishop Opoku accused Bishop J.Y Adu of making statements during the funeral prayers that, in his view, misrepresented the Christian understanding of God.

Bishop Opoku, Abusuapanyin of the late Yaw Sarpong’s family, speaks during a media interview on funeral rites. Photo credit: Yaw Sarpong/Facebook, J.Y Adu/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to the family head, during the performance of prayers as the body of the late gospel icon was being prepared for interment at the cemetery, Bishop J.Y Adu allegedly made remarks that suggested a misunderstanding of the concept of the Holy Trinity.

Bishop Opoku argued that such statements implied a perception of God as “three beings” instead of one, which he strongly disagreed with.

He insisted that this interpretation was “completely erroneous,” stressing that Christian doctrine affirms the oneness of God, and that such fundamental beliefs should be properly upheld, especially during solemn occasions like funerals.

Call for adherence to biblical teaching

The Abusuapanyin further emphasised the need for individuals performing religious duties, particularly at burial ceremonies, to ensure they adhere strictly to biblical teachings and established traditions.

Yaw Sarpong is remembered as one of Ghana’s most influential gospel music legends whose songs touched many lives across generations. Photo credit: Yaw Sarpong/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He noted that a proper understanding of scripture is essential in guiding how prayers and religious rites are conducted, warning that misinterpretations could lead to confusion among mourners and the wider Christian community.

According to him, there is a growing need for continuous learning and correction within religious practice to ensure that such important events reflect sound doctrine and respect for tradition.

Addressing perceptions about his comments, Bishop Opoku stated that although some people may describe him as controversial, his intentions are solely to ensure that the right procedures and teachings are followed.

He maintained that his intervention was not driven by personal grievances but by a commitment to preserving accuracy in religious practice.

“I am only interested in ensuring that the right things are done,” he is quoted as saying in the interview.

Online reactions and debate

His remarks have since sparked fresh debate on social media, with many users weighing in on the role of tradition and doctrine in Christian burial ceremonies.

While some have supported his concerns about doctrinal accuracy, others have questioned the timing and public nature of his comments during an already sensitive moment for the family of the late Yaw Sarpong.

The discussion continues online, adding another layer of conversation to the already widely followed funeral proceedings of the gospel music legend.

Watch the controversial TikTok video here:

Lumba’s family seeks Abusuapanin Tupac's removal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the extended family of the late Daddy Lumba had sought to remove Kofi Owusu as family head.

The family had gathered at Parkoso, in the Ashanti Region, to discuss the Abusuapanin's actions and subsequent removal.

Ghanaians who watched the video thronged the comments section with reactions to the uncertainty about Abusuapanin Tupac.

Source: YEN.com.gh