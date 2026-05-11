Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has addressed false claims of selling Glorious Wave International amid financial struggles

Controversial allegations suggested that the preacher was facing debts and marital challenges while supporting the current government financially

In a video, Emmanuel Badu Kobi has denied the existence of co-founders of Glorious Wave International church, asserting ownership belongs to God alone

Renowned Ghanaian man of God Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has finally broken his silence on claims that he is selling his church, Glorious Wave International, due to financial constraints.

Prophet Badu Kobi publicly addresses claims about him selling Glorious Wave International Church amid alleged financial struggles. Photo source: Glorious Wave International Church

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, May 5, 2026, controversial Ghanaian blogger Dek360 sparked conversations on social media after he alleged that Prophet Badu Kobi was selling his church, Glorious Wave Church International and other expensive assets.

He alleged that the prominent man of God had put the properties up for sale to raise money to settle debts and address some ongoing challenges in his life and marriage.

Dek360 alleged that there were claims that the previous Akufo-Addo-led NPP government targeted Kobi during their tenure and that the man of God was reported to have spent millions to help the current NDC government during the 2024 campaign period.

He claimed:

"Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi is reportedly going through a challenging period, with sources citing marital issues and significant financial strain."

"He is selling his church and other properties in an effort to settle outstanding debts and address ongoing concerns."

"According to reports gathered by Dek360Ghana, there are also claims that the previous New Patriotic Party administration allegedly targeted him."

"Additionally, he is reported to have spent millions of dollars in support of the current government during the campaign period."

The TikTok post alleging Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi's sale of his church and assets amid financial struggles is below:

Badu Kobi addresses claims of selling church

Speaking before his congregation during church service on Sunday, May 10, 2026, Prophet Kobi noted that he had seen the claims about him on social media and that he initially did not want to address the speculation.

He noted that he was only going to address the matter publicly based on the instructions from God.

He said:

"I have seen a lot going on on social media, but I have never reacted to it. Why? Social media did not send me. God sent me, and whatever I am doing, I am doing for God, not for social media."

"My judgement is from above, not from men. So, when God has not told me to respond to a matter, I don't talk because it is his word you speak, not your word."

Badu Kobi debunked the claims of certain individuals who portrayed themselves as the co-founders of his church.

He stated that despite his and others' involvement in building Glorious Wave International church, its original owner was God.

Prophet Roja reacts to rumours of Prophet Badu Kobi allegedly selling his church amid financial problems. Photo source: De Ligther Roja, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, @nanaromeoexclusive/TikTok

Source: Facebook

The prophet clarified that the church did not have any co-founder and that he held the role of its leader and not the founder.

He said:

"If you see somebody come on social media calling the person or whatever a co-founder, there is no co-founder in Glorious Wave. Glorious Wave's vision was given to me and then there are people because every vision you operate on earth, there must be a document."

"So you need somebody to aid you, but the owner is Jesus. So there is no co-founder. I am not even the founder. I am the leader. A founder cannot die. Is the one who founded the earth alive or dead? He is alive, so a founder cannot die."

"If you are a founder, you must live. So, I am not a founder for anybody to be a co-founder."

Badu Kobi also hinted at taking legal action against any individual who would publicly claim to be a co-founder of his church.

The man of God noted that he wanted to just issue a disclaimer and that he would fully address the claims about the alleged church sale another time.

He also hinted at taking action against bloggers disseminating false claims about the ownership of his church.

The TikTok video of Prophet Badu Kobi addressing the claims of him selling his church is below:

Badu Kobi's response to claims stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Vessel of God's power commented:

"I was worried about this daddy, but now, I am good."

Apostolic teaching wrote:

"The message is clear. Thank you papa. God bless you, sir."

Lawrence Boamah said:

"Thank you my king, and long live my king 👑."

Badu Kobi's junior pastor reacts to rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Badu Kobi's junior pastor reacted to the rumours of him selling his church due to hardship.

In a video, the individual claimed that his mentor was indeed contemplating the sale of Glorious Wave International and that his affiliation with the NDC had affected his finances.

Source: YEN.com.gh