Adwoa Rema's mother has publicly addressed her daughter's marital issues amidst allegations and online controversy

In a video, she shared an update on her daughter's condition and expressed gratitude for the public support received

Social media reactions reflected the community's concern and love for TikToker Adwoa Rema during her marital crisis

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The mother of popular Ghanaian TikTok personality, actress, beautician and entrepreneur Adwoa Rema has publicly spoken amid her daughter's ongoing marital problems with her husband Charles Mensah.

Popular Ghanaian TikToker Adwoa Rema's mother publicly speaks amid her daughter's marriage scandal. Photo source: @adwoarema

Source: TikTok

Adwoa Rema married her husband Charles in a grand wedding ceremony in Ghana that went viral on social media on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

In 2025, the couple welcomed a beautiful set of twins, with Charles gifting Adwoa a new car for their new arrivals.

However, less than two years after tying the knot, the couple's marriage has hit the rocks, with allegations of infidelity, lesbianism, and paternity claims marring the couple's union.

The allegations surfaced during a meeting between Adwoa Rema and her family, causing more controversy online.

In recent days, both Rema and Charles have publicly spoken and shared their side of their stories to their friends and loved ones on social media.

The Instagram video of Adwoa Rema speaking about her marriage issues is below:

Adwoa Rema's mother speaks amid marriage crisis

On Monday, May 11, 2026, Adwoa Rema took to her official TikTok page to share a video of herself in a plush residence with her mother and twins.

In the video, the TikToker's mother repeated her daughter's statements as she shared an update on her condition amid the public fallout from her marital crisis.

She noted that God had consoled her daughter and that she was in a better place now than in previous days.

Popular TikToker Adwoa Rema's husband celebrates her with a beautiful gift after the safe delivery of twins. Image source: OfficialBempah

Source: TikTok

Adwoa Rema's mother also expressed gratitude to netizens for the support, donations and advice her daughter had received amid her marital woes.

She said:

"God has comforted my daughter. By God's grace, she is now doing well. We thank you all. You have done well. May God bless you to get more money from wherever you brought them."

The TikTok personality and her mother noted that an individual had helped secure them a better accommodation.

The TikTok video of Adwoa Rema's mother speaking amid her daughter's marital crisis is below:

Adwoa Rema's mother's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Maame Esi commented:

"One minute biaa, I come to your page to check how you're doing. Be strong love."

Maame Boatemaa said:

"Thank God you are okay today. I can now sleep peacefully."

Ewe Man’s Wife wrote:

"You see that love of a mother 🥰🥰, I will never trade my mother for anything in the world because she will always be your number one support 🙏🏻."

Joana Quaye reports divorce case judge

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Joana Quaye reported the judge who delivered the ruling in her divorce settlement case to the Chief Justice, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, and the Judicial Council.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye's ex-wife raised questions about the conduct of the judge in a petition.

Source: YEN.com.gh