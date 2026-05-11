Nana Agradaa has caused a stir online after she shared the list of tasks she was made to do while in prison

The ex-convict shared her experience during her feature on Onua Showtime, almost moving observers to tears

Ghanaians who came across the video have reacted, sharing heartfelt comments to the televangelist

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Nana Agradaa, also known as Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, has opened up about her prison experience.

Nana Agradaa opens up on the tough prison job she was forced to do. Image credit: Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

In an interview with Nana Ama McBrown on Onua Showtime, Mama Pat listed all the jobs she was forced to undergo during her days in prison.

According to the founder and leader of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, she stayed jailed for eight months, and in that period, she claimed she ate a meal she described as ‘Zoyoli’.

Nana Agradaa claimed she scrubbed the washrooms and available gutters as well as carried blocks

“I stayed in prison for eight months. I was given ‘Zoyoli’ to eat. I was made to sleep at 5:30 pm. I scrubbed the gutters and the washroom. I carried blocks,” she said.

She took the opposite to advise observers to be safe and stay away from illegal activities that might lead them to prison.

“Prison is real, and whatever you are doing that you know might end up in jail, turn away from it. Do not let anyone lie to you. When you get into an issue with someone, and he/she summons you before the court, kneel and apologise because if you feel pompous that you have a clean case and you end up in jail, it will be God to intervene. Whatever you are doing that is illegal, stop it because prison is a very difficult place to be.”

The Instagram video of Agradaa sharing her prison experience is below:

Reactions to Agradaa's prison experience

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Agradaa shared the tasks she was forced to do.

Daakye hemaa Thunder wrote:

“Upon everything she is advising us so that we won't go through the situation that she went through.’

Afya Urfavorite wrote:

“Very true, cherish your freedom. Prison is not a good place.”

Kweku wrote:

“Mommy, thanks for your advice.”

Queen Sandy wrote:

"Experience is indeed the best teacher.”

Nana Agradaa was released from prison after her 15-year jail term was reduced to 12 months. Image credit: @roiginalagradaa

Source: TikTok

Nana Agradaa released from prison

On March 3, 2026, Nana Agradaa was released from prison after her 15-year jail term was reduced to 12 months.

She had her freedom after her legal team sent an appeal to the court, arguing that the lower-court judge was biased and imposed a disproportionate sentence.

Justice Oppong-Twumasi ruled that the Circuit Court judge adjudicated the case based on Nana Agradaa’s personality and not the actual crimes she was alleged to have committed.

Speaking about how she secured her early release, the preacher said that after finding out that she had been jailed for 15 years, she refused to believe that she would spend that long in prison.

She said she placed her hope in the Lord, who saved multiple people in the Bible from trials and tribulations, and placed herself in the same situation.

Nana Agradaa detailed how she called on the Lord to save her as he did for so many others in the Bible, and her unwavering faith led to her prayers coming true.

Watch a YouTube video of the moment Agradaa was released from jail:

Nana Agradaa makes first appearance after release

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa had made her first public appearance after being released from prison.

In a video, she was seen at her home, dressed in all white as she spent some quiet time with her husband and family members.

Source: YEN.com.gh