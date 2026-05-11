Ghana Airports Company Limited has announced a temporary partial road closure at Terminal 2 of Accra International Airport

The closure, which begins on May 11, 2026, is to allow for ongoing refurbishment works and will last about one month

Authorities have put in place traffic management measures and are urging the public to cooperate during the period

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The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has announced a temporary partial closure of the road in front of the Terminal 2 departure hall at Accra International Airport as part of ongoing renovation works.

In a public notice, the company stated that the closure will take effect from Monday, May 11, 2026, to allow for essential refurbishment of the terminal’s frontage and façade.

The GACL announces a partial road closure at Terminal 2 of the Accra International Airport. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

According to GACL, the affected stretch of road will be closed to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic during the construction period to ensure safety.

The exercise is expected to last for approximately one month as engineers carry out refitting works on the exterior of Terminal 2.

Measures introduced to manage traffic flow

Despite the temporary disruption, the company has indicated that arrangements have been made to ease movement within the airport enclave.

These include the installation of clear directional signs and the deployment of traffic management personnel to assist commuters and maintain order.

The GACL has apologised for the inconvenience the closure may cause and has appealed to passengers and the general public for patience and cooperation.

The company emphasised that the measures are necessary to improve infrastructure at the airport, formerly known as the Kotoka International Airport, and ensure a better experience for travellers once the project is completed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh