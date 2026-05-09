Sarkodie had shared a message ahead of tonight’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards

The Ghanaian rapper had congratulated nominees and winners while praising CharterhouseGH

His post had added more excitement as fans waited for one of Ghana's music’s biggest nights

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has stirred excitement online ahead of tonight’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards after sharing a heartfelt message to musicians, nominees and organisers of the prestigious event.

Sarkodie wishes TGMA nominees good luck ahead of tonight’s awards. Image credit: Paragon Jackets

Source: UGC

The award-winning rapper took to his official X page on May 9, 2026, to celebrate the importance of the annual ceremony, describing it as one of the greatest nights in Ghanaian music history.

“Tonight marks one of the greatest nights in Ghanaian music #TGMA. Congrats to all the nominees and winners tonight! Good luck to us all…. Big shouts to CharterhouseGH,” Sarkodie posted.

His message quickly drew reactions from fans and music lovers who are eagerly waiting for the biggest night in Ghana’s entertainment industry.

Many praised the rapper for showing support to the entire music fraternity despite being one of the biggest names in African music.

Over the years, Sarkodie has remained one of the most successful artists in the history of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The rapper has won multiple awards on the TGMA stage and has consistently been one of the most talked-about musicians whenever nominations are announced.

His relationship with the awards scheme has also produced several memorable moments in Ghanaian entertainment, from emotional acceptance speeches to electrifying performances that have left fans talking for years.

Tonight’s event is expected to attract some of the biggest names in Ghanaian music, entertainment personalities and celebrities from across the country.

Social media has already been flooded with conversations about potential winners, red carpet appearances and performances ahead of the ceremony.

Several artistes are also hoping to make history with major wins as competition in some categories remains very intense this year.

Fans of different musicians have been campaigning heavily online, while others continue to predict who could dominate the night.

Check out his X post below:

Sarkodie's message raised excitement among fans

Sarkodie’s message has now added more excitement to the atmosphere surrounding the awards, especially among his loyal fanbase, who are hoping to see him shine once again on one of Ghana’s biggest entertainment stages.

The TGMA has grown over the years to become one of the most respected award schemes in Africa, celebrating musicians and industry players for their contribution to Ghanaian music.

As anticipation builds ahead of tonight’s ceremony, many fans believe the event could once again produce unforgettable moments that will dominate conversations online long after the final award is presented.

Reggie Rockstone backs Wendy Shay for the Artiste Of The Year award at the 2026 TGMAs. Photo source: @wendyshayofficial

Source: UGC

Reggie Rockstone backed Wendy Shay at TGMA

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Hiplife grandpapa Reggie Rockstone has publicly endorsed Wendy Shay to win Artiste of the Year at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

Speaking with Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z, Rockstone acknowledged the strength of the full nominee list while singling out Wendy Shay as his preferred winner.

Wendy Shay competes against notable nominees, including Medikal, Black Sherif, and Sarkodie.

Source: YEN.com.gh