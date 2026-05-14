Bullet has claimed he paid Ebony Reigns' father $100,000, double the original contract's royalties

According to him, Ebony's father allegedly pressured Bullet to increase royalties from 20% to 50%

Bullet expressed frustration over public criticism without acknowledging his financial support

RuffTown Records boss Bullet says he recently handed Ebony Reigns' father $100,000 in royalties from the late singer's music, money he says represents twice what the original contract actually required him to pay.

Bullet claims to have recently given Ebony's father $100,000 in royalties. Photo source: @bullet_rufftown

Source: Instagram

Speaking on Okay FM, Bullet said the agreement he had with Ebony entitled her to 20% of royalties. He claims her father pressured him into raising that figure to 50%, and that he complied without making a public fuss about it.

"I gave Ebony's father $100,000 recently, which is 50% of Ebony's royalties. Ebony only had 20% in those shares, but her father bullied me into making it 50%," he said.

That was not the only time, Bullet claims. He alleged that after Ebony's first-ever concert, her father demanded the event's proceeds on the spot, money that had been set aside specifically to promote and campaign for the young singer's work.

"He insisted I give him his daughter's money. The money was meant to promote and campaign for Ebony's work, but I went with him to the bank and withdrew it for him. He doesn't talk about it anywhere," Bullet said.

That last line is the heart of it. Bullet's frustration is not just with the money; it is with the silence that follows. He says Ebony's father has repeatedly criticised him in public while never once acknowledging the financial support he has quietly provided over the years.

Ebony Reigns, one of Ghana's most beloved musicians, died in a road accident in February 2018. The question of who has properly honoured her legacy, and who has profited from it, has never been far from the surface.

Watch the X (Twitter) video below:

Reactions to Bullet's claim about Ebony's father

@yempowerment_ said:

"The music thing money dey inside like that and one artist dey talk say streaming no dey pay wow Indian stream farming de3 3ny3 oo."

@ActKeep said:

"This guy is so immature. The way he handled that man from day 1 was not it. He keeps missing the FACT. That man lost a child, not a pet. He old n will be unstable for losing a child. Bullet expects the man to act normal n shove his daughter's memory aside."

@CedoTech said:

"Ei Ebony's short-lived career pulls in $200k royalties? Wow, might have to start doing music soon."

@ababio_gh said:

"Why should he? What's wrong with Bullet? Is he normal at all?"

Source: YEN.com.gh