Antoine Semenyo finally brought an end to his 39-day goal drought for Manchester City after five matches without finding the net

The Ghanaian attacker opened the scoring in a vital victory over Crystal Palace, with Omar Marmoush and Savinho sealing the 3-0 result

Semenyo’s display in the important triumph caught the attention of the English media, with several outlets sharing their verdict

Antoine Semenyo earned a decent rating from the English media after helping Manchester City cruise past Crystal Palace in a crucial Premier League clash.

The Ghanaian attacker arrived at the Etihad on May 13 carrying pressure after enduring five straight matches without a goal contribution.

Yet when City needed inspiration, Semenyo stepped forward with a calm and clinical finish that set Pep Guardiola’s side on course for a dominant 3-0 victory.

Antoine Semenyo is the third highest goal scorer in the Premier League this season with 16 goals. Photo by Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

His opener was followed by goals from Omar Marmoush and Savinho as City kept alive their fading hopes of catching Arsenal in the title race.

Beyond ending his personal drought, the strike further highlighted Semenyo’s growing influence in England’s top flight.

Watch Semenyo's goal, as shared on X:

The 26-year-old now sits on 16 league goals for the season – the highest tally ever recorded by a Ghanaian in Premier League history.

Only teammate Erling Haaland and Brentford forward Igor Thiago have scored more.

English media rate Semenyo’s display vs Palace

Although Semenyo did not dominate proceedings from start to finish, many observers noted the sharp improvement in his overall display compared to recent outings.

The Manchester Evening News handed him a 7/10 rating and wrote:

"Played up front alongside Marmoush and took his goal very well, probably doing enough to stay in for the cup final."

Goal.com also awarded the Ghanaian a 7/10:

"Deployed in a more central attacking role, the change worked out well for Semenyo, who made the crucial breakthrough with a neat finish on the turn."

Meanwhile, Sky Sports matched that score while praising the quality of his strike:

"The forward arrowed a first-time finish into the bottom corner."

Sports Illustrated rated him slightly higher at 7.2 and observed:

"Took a rare central position and struggled to get involved at times, but came through when it mattered."

The BBC Sport offered one of the strongest verdicts, scoring him 7.30 while noting the following:

"The Ghanaian produced a clinical strike past Dean Henderson."

Antoine Semenyo is eyeing another piece of silverware as Manchester City take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 16, 2026. Photo by Naomi Baker.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo eyes FA Cup history with City

With Palace now behind him, Semenyo’s attention quickly shifts toward another major opportunity at Wembley.

City will face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday, May 16, as Guardiola’s men chase more silverware before the season concludes.

Victory would place Semenyo in exclusive company. The Black Stars forward would become only the fourth Ghanaian footballer to lift the famous trophy after Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari, and Daniel Amartey.

Semenyo among Ghana's brightest this season

Earlier, YEN.com.gh examined Ghana’s attacking struggles ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with difficult clashes against England, Croatia and Panama raising concern.

Antoine Semenyo has been Ghana’s brightest attacking spark this season, while coach Carlos Queiroz continues searching for the perfect balance in his frontline.

Source: YEN.com.gh