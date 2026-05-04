A Ghanaian pastor called Prophet Anointed’s prophecy about the Nigerian streamer Carter Efe has appeared fulfilled following his recent boxing victory over Portable

In a resurfaced video, the man of God prophesied that the comedian was about to be elevated by God, and his name would spread across, and he would earn deals

Carter Efe recently entered the boxing ring with the popular Nigerian singer Portable, and after the game, he emerged victorious, earning him several cash rewards and deals

Prophet Anointed's prophecy about Nigerian comedian and streamer Carter Efe has reportedly been fulfilled.

Ghanaian pastor earns praise as his prophecy about Nigerian streamer Carter Efe reportedly comes to pass. Image credit: Carter Efe

Source: Facebook

On May 2, 2026, Carter Efe entered the ring with Nigerian singer Portable during their celebrity boxing match. Fortunately, the Nigerian content creator emerged victorious, which was rare, given that the singer always gets the first position, earning him several rewards, including deals.

According to reports, the streamer earned over 50 million naira, among others. His colleagues in the entertainment industry also took to their various social media platforms to congratulate him.

Following Carter Efe’s recent trend, a throwback video of a Ghanaian man of God has resurfaced, indicating that his prophecy about the streamer has reportedly come to pass.

Prophet Anointed's prophecy about Carter Efe

In the old video, believed to have been recorded in early 2026, the Prophet Anointed prophesied that Carter Efe was about to be elevated.

He said:

“There is no single celebrity that I have given a prophecy about that didn't come to pass. I don't know this guy, but God is showing me a guy called Carter Efe. God showed me in a vision that this year will be a year that God will elevate and bless him.”

“I saw a deal that will strike his camp. It's going to be a multi-million deal. God said he is about to elevate him to international status.”

“I saw all his colleagues' celebrities with verified accounts posting and congratulating him. I do not know you, but God is about to uplift you in the space of two to three months”

The TikTok video of Prophet Anointed sharing the prophecy about Carter Efe is below:

Nigerian streamer Carter Efe endorses Ghana's jollof

Meanwhile, Carter Efe had previously endorsed Ghana's jollof rice as the best.

The popular Nigerian streamer took to his X page to share a picture of the Ghanaian meal he was enjoying for dinner as part of his visit to the country.

He shared a partly eaten bowl of Ghanaian-made jollof rice with sauce and lots of meat.

Carter Efe wrote his honest review after taking a few spoonfuls, noting that Ghanaian jollof was the best and that Nigerians were wrong whenever they claimed the Nigerian delicacy was better.

"Ghana jollof is the best. Make Nigerians dey play," he wrote on the photo.

In the caption, he stated that, unlike Nigerian jollof, the one from Ghana was tasty.

"Make I nor lie Ghana Jollof sweet pass Nigeria Jollof," he wrote.

The X post of Carter Efe flaunting Ghana's jollof rice is below:

Carter Efe stirs controversy after claiming Ghana looked undeveloped and "stuck in 2002". Image credit: Carter Efe

Source: Instagram

Carter Efe backlashed after Ghana underdeveloped comment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carter Efe stirred controversy after claiming Ghana looked undeveloped and "stuck in 2002".

His remarks came after Ghanaians mocked his speech, which triggered his critical comments about the country’s development.

The statement sparked backlash from Ghanaians online, though some agreed, citing wasted natural resources compared to Dubai.

Source: YEN.com.gh