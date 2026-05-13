Antoine Semenyo ended his goal drought in emphatic fashion after finding the net against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night

The 26-year-old had come under scrutiny from some supporters after failing to register a goal or assist in his previous five matches

Having already lifted the Carabao Cup, Semenyo is now chasing a remarkable treble in his debut season with the Sky Blues

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Antoine Semenyo rediscovered his scoring touch in style after firing Manchester City ahead against Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on May 13.

The Ghanaian forward arrived at the contest under growing scrutiny after five consecutive matches without a goal contribution.

Questions had started to emerge over his sharpness in the final third, but Semenyo responded in the best possible fashion with a composed finish that reignited his momentum.

Antoine Semenyo celebrates after scoring his first goal for Manchester City in 39 days. Photo by Naomi Baker.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo ends 5-game goal drought

Played through by a clever pass from Phil Foden, the 26-year-old needed only one touch to settle himself before drilling a low effort beyond goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

The Palace shot-stopper rushed out in an attempt to narrow the angle, yet Semenyo’s strike was placed so precisely that Henderson could only watch as the ball zipped past him.

Watch Semenyo's goal, as shared on X:

The finish not only ended Semenyo’s frustrating dry spell but also lifted his tally for the season to 16 goals, according to Transfermarkt.

For context, he has reached 12 goal contributions (nine goals and three assists) since joining Man City in the January transfer window from AFC Bournemouth.

His opener injected fresh energy into City, who continued to pile pressure on Palace before doubling their advantage later in the first half.

Once again, Foden proved influential as his incisive delivery allowed Omar Marmoush to add the second in the 40th minute.

Watch Marmoush's goal, as shared on X:

With confidence restored, Semenyo will now hope to build rhythm during the closing weeks of the campaign as City continue their pursuit of Arsenal at the summit of the Premier League table.

The Sky Blues sit in second position, two points adrift of the league leaders and with two more games left to complete the season.

Antoine Semenyo is among Man City's top scorers this season despite joining the club halfway in the 2025/26 season. Photo by Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo eyes more silverware with City

The former Bournemouth attacker already has one trophy in hand after helping City secure the Carabao Cup earlier in the season.

There is also the prospect of further success on multiple fronts.

Pep Guardiola’s side remains in contention for the Premier League crown while preparing for an FA Cup final appearance against Chelsea.

This will allow Semenyo to finish a remarkable campaign with even more silverware.

Guardiola bans Semenyo from using long throw-ins

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo disclosed an unusual restriction on one of his 'football weapons' since joining Manchester City: his long throw-in.

The Ghanaian forward hinted that Pep Guardiola indicated the tactic, which had been effective at Bournemouth, doesn't fit within City's meticulously organised style of play.

Source: YEN.com.gh