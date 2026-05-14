Zita Benson, Ghana's High Commissioner to the UK and Ireland, hosted one of Ghana's top chefs in her home

The High Commissioner prepared banku and okro stew for Chef Abbys in her UK kitchen and got many amazed

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video shared their varied thoughts in the comment section

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Zita Benson, Ghana's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland, was videoed showing her culinary skills in the kitchen when she hosted a top Ghanaian chef.

Ghanaian chef Abena Amoakoa Sintim-Aboagye, popularly called Chef Abbys, is on a UK food tour, and her first official point of call was at the office of Ghana's High Commissioner.

Zita Benson, Ghana's High Commissioner to the UK, cooks banku and okro stew for Chef Abbys. Photo credit: Chef Abbys

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram post, Chef Abbys indicated that it was an honour to meet Zita Benson. She also shared some of the issues they discussed.

"My very first stop in the UK had to be the Ghana High Commission 🇬🇭🇬🇧 @ghanainuk. An honour to meet and connect with Her Excellency Sabah Zita Benson @sabahbenson, the very first woman appointed as Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK. We spoke about my plans for this UK tour and the importance of pushing Ghanaian food culture onto the global stage through storytelling, food, and culture."

After their discussions, the two took photos to serve as memories in the future.

Zita Benson cooks for Chef Abbys

On another day, Ghana's High Commissioner to the UK and Ireland invited Chef Abby to her home and cooked for her.

In an Instagram post, Chef Abbys sounded excited and honoured that Zita Benson, with her busy schedule, cooked banku and okro stew for her.

"The Ghana High Commissioner to the UK cooked for me!!! What an honour to be hosted by Her Excellency Sabah Zita Benson! She did not just host me, she made her special best Ga version Okro Stew for me! This is what Ghana is about!"

Chef Abbys thanked Zita Benson for such an honour.

"What an honour! Thank you, Hon."

In a video shared by Chef Abbys, Zita Benson was seen in an apron and a scarf. She did a greater part of the cooking even though Chef Abbys helped intermittently.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Zita Benson cooking

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Chef Abbys on Instagram. Read them below:

@cheeryfoodhouse said:

"Kings shall come to the brightness of your rising, and of your increase, there shall be no end. Congratulations to my favourite. This is just the beginning. It's from glory to glory❤️❤️."

@abenafebruary wrote:

"Beautiful, educated, classic and a good cook ❤️❤️❤️."

@adjoa_manu said:

"Yayyyy ❤️ Her Excellency Zita is a nice person."

@francisca_boateng1 wrote:

"Hon @sabahbenson is an amazing and great person!!! Great hostess too…whether it's Vegas or the UK, she still will cook. God bless you, sis, 🙏🏾❤️."

@astrudbruce said:

"Looks yummy 😋❤️❤️❤️Thank you, Her Excellency Sabah Zita Benson, for sharing!"

@dj_ike_gh wrote:

"@chefabbys No coal pot, no fresh ingredients, no fresh meat nor fresh fish 😂😂😂. Looks really good though."

Source: YEN.com.gh