RuffTown Records CEO Bullet has claimed that Stonebwoy ignored his request for a feature with Ebony Reigns when she was alive

In an interview, he stated he was disappointed because he had previously supported Stonebwoy's career when he left Samini's Highgrade

However, Bullet clarified that there was no personal feud between them, noting that he may only criticise Stonebwoy out of principle

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Stonebwoy ignored messages from music executive Bullet when he reached out for a feature for the late Ebony Reigns, RuffTown Records CEO, Bullet, has claimed.

Bullet claims Stonebwoy ignored his request of a feature with Ebony Reigns. Photo source: @bullet_rufftown, @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Speaking on Okay FM, Bullet said the silence caught him off guard, even though he chose not to make an issue of it at the time.

"When I was looking for Ebony's feature, and I texted him, he ignored me. I was surprised, but I kept it cool," he said.

According to Bullet, the snub was more painful because he had helped Stonebwoy right after the latter left Samini's Highgrade.

He explained that after Stonebwoy left Samini's camp, it was he who stepped in, signing the then-unknown dancehall artist under Ruff Money Records, a label he co-founded with a school senior. It was from that initial label that Bullet's RuffTown Records would emerge.

"After Stonebwoy left Samini's camp, I was the one who signed him; he cannot deny it. I co-founded that label with my senior. So I have helped Stonebwoy before," he said.

However, after all of his efforts for Stonebwoy, Bullet claimed he was denied when he came looking for the Ebony Reigns feature, at a time Stonebwoy had already become a big star.

Bullet was careful, however, not to let the disclosure be read as a declaration of war. He said his occasional public criticism of the Gidigba hitmaker is about principle and not personal animosity.

"There's no beef between Stonebwoy and I. When I see him I would shout aarbbwoyy," he insisted.

Watch the Twitter video below:

Reactions to Bullet's claims against Stonebwoy

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

@kwakuahaban

Bullet is a hypocrite, he used to come to my house with Akan, I would buy food for him go out, etc. When Swagger became a hit, he stopped replying to my texts. It’s funny you are trying to paint Stonebwoy black while you are guilty of the same thing."

@Kerl13891373 said:

"But Stonebwoy wanted to feature Ebony on Bawasaba before she passed away? Hmm, this agenda against."

@JwoySwae said:

"This guy dey lie. How can you say you sign the person, and at the same time be like you called him and told him he should come, so there’s an opportunity which you want him to go in for and again be like you ask the guy to sign him, which you were the founder."

@JoystickGoddey said:

"Stonebwoy is always dashing verses...even to the unknown...so these kinds of allegations we no go buy...There should be a reason."

Bullet says he has no feud with Stonebwoy, despite the BHIM President's 'refusal' to give Ebony a feature in the past. Photo source: @stonebwoy, @bullet_rufftown

Source: Original

Debts Bullet incurred to make Ebony blow

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Bullet had shared his financial struggles after investing in Ebony Reigns' career, explaining that he was still repaying loans years later

In an interview, he stated that Wendy Shay's success was crucial to him, helping him avoid further issues after Ebony's passing.

Bullet also denied the longstanding rumours of a dispute with Ebony's father, Nana Opoku Kwarteng, over her properties.

Source: YEN.com.gh