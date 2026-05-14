Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Alexx Ekubo's Death: Medical Oncologist Details How Kidney Cancer Develops, Advises Public
People

Alexx Ekubo's Death: Medical Oncologist Details How Kidney Cancer Develops, Advises Public

by  Kofi Owusu
3 min read
  • Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's tragic death at 40 has sparked discussions on rising health issues among youth
  • Dr Shang Yeap Heng Oon detailed kidney cancer's silent progression in a resurfaced video following the actor's passing
  • Social media users shared their reactions and insights on kidney cancer's hidden signs post-Alexx Ekubo's demise

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Footage of Dr Shang Yeap Heng Oon speaking about the severity of kidney cancer has resurfaced following the demise of famous Nollywood actor Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwaraekee, popularly known as Alexx Ekubo, at age 40.

Alexx Ekubo death, Kidney cancer awareness, Kidney cancer, Alex Ekubo cause of death, Dr Shang Yeap Heng Oon, Kidney cancer symptoms, Advanced kidney cancer, Nollywood actor
Specialist in medical oncology, Dr Shang Yeap Heng Oon, shares how kidney cancer develops in the body. Photo source: @alexxekubo, Medical Channel Asia/YouTube
Source: Instagram

On Tuesday, May 12, 2026, fans and the entire movie fraternity were thrown into a state of mourning after news emerged on social media that the Nigerian film star had passed away following a battle with a severe illness on Monday, May 11, 2026.

His family officially announced his passing in a public statement shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

Read also

Alexx Ekubo’s death: Doctor shares 7 causes of kidney cancer, advises the public

According to them, Alexx Ekubo died at the Evercare Hospital due to complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

Stay ahead of the gist. Join YEN’s WhatsApp channel for instant updates!

The family eulogised the deceased actor and spoke about the pain he endured during his battle with severe health problems.

The young Nollywood actor's tragic demise has raised concerns and sparked online debate about the rise in serious health issues among young people in recent years.

The Instagram post with Alexx Ekubo's family's public statement is below:

Medical oncologist details how kidney cancer develops

Days after Alexx Ekubo's demise, a 2025 video of Dr Shang Yeap Heng Oon, a 15-year specialist in medical oncology at Icon SOC Gleneagles Medical Clinic in Singapore, detailing how kidney cancer develops in the body has resurfaced.

In the video, the renowned medical practitioner noted that people develop life-threatening cancer when abnormal cells begin to grow within either of the two kidneys and disrupt their functions in the body.

He said:

"The problem with cancer is that it occurs when abnormal cells start to grow within your kidney."

Read also

“Your wife”: Late actor Alexx Ekubo’s close friend drops sparks talk with emotional tribute

"So we do have two kidneys, and cancer can happen in either the left kidney or the right kidney, and abnormal cells start to grow and affect the function of the kidney."

Dr Shang also listed some types of kidneys, especially Renal Cell Carcinoma and its symptoms.

Alexx Ekubo, Alexx Ekubo family, Alexx Ekubo cause of death, Alexx Ekubo death, Alexx Ekubo movies, Nollywood, Family statement on Alexx Ekubo, Advanced metastatic kidney cancer, Alexx Ekubo cancer, Celebrities tribute to Alexx Ekubo, Alexx Ekubo funeral
Late Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo's family releases a public statement and shares the exact cause of his demise. Photo source: @alexxekubo
Source: Instagram

The medical oncologist also advised the public to visit their doctors to run tests after experiencing severe symptoms and to determine the stage of the cancer.

Dr Shang also detailed some of the causes of kidney cancer as he urged the public to quit certain lifestyle choices.

The YouTube video of medical oncologist Dr Shang Yeap Heng Oon speaking about kidney cancer is below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to medical oncologist's remarks on cancer

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Meng Hwee commented:

"Is urothelial cancer developed from kidney cancer?"

Wes-ley Tan said:

"Now whenever I’m depressed, I know my kidney takes more hits than I."

Jaychuksy wrote:

"A very educational video! Kidney cancer doesn’t usually announce itself loudly in the beginning. It develops quietly inside the kidney over time."

Read also

Alexx Ekubo’s death: Medical doctor lists 4 hidden warning signs of cancer in the body

Doctor shares hidden signs of kidney cancer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Alexx Ekubo's demise pushed a Nigerian medical doctor to share four hidden warning signs of kidney cancer.

In a video, Aproko Doctor described the symptoms associated with the various stages of cancer and shared a personal experience.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Kofi Owusu avatar

Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Bumpy johnsons daughters Gcb bank atms Elder frank donkor Richest man ghana Kantanka staff