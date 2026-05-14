Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's tragic death at 40 has sparked discussions on rising health issues among youth

Dr Shang Yeap Heng Oon detailed kidney cancer's silent progression in a resurfaced video following the actor's passing

Social media users shared their reactions and insights on kidney cancer's hidden signs post-Alexx Ekubo's demise

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Footage of Dr Shang Yeap Heng Oon speaking about the severity of kidney cancer has resurfaced following the demise of famous Nollywood actor Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwaraekee, popularly known as Alexx Ekubo, at age 40.

Specialist in medical oncology, Dr Shang Yeap Heng Oon, shares how kidney cancer develops in the body. Photo source: @alexxekubo, Medical Channel Asia/YouTube

Source: Instagram

On Tuesday, May 12, 2026, fans and the entire movie fraternity were thrown into a state of mourning after news emerged on social media that the Nigerian film star had passed away following a battle with a severe illness on Monday, May 11, 2026.

His family officially announced his passing in a public statement shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

According to them, Alexx Ekubo died at the Evercare Hospital due to complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

The family eulogised the deceased actor and spoke about the pain he endured during his battle with severe health problems.

The young Nollywood actor's tragic demise has raised concerns and sparked online debate about the rise in serious health issues among young people in recent years.

The Instagram post with Alexx Ekubo's family's public statement is below:

Medical oncologist details how kidney cancer develops

Days after Alexx Ekubo's demise, a 2025 video of Dr Shang Yeap Heng Oon, a 15-year specialist in medical oncology at Icon SOC Gleneagles Medical Clinic in Singapore, detailing how kidney cancer develops in the body has resurfaced.

In the video, the renowned medical practitioner noted that people develop life-threatening cancer when abnormal cells begin to grow within either of the two kidneys and disrupt their functions in the body.

He said:

"The problem with cancer is that it occurs when abnormal cells start to grow within your kidney."

"So we do have two kidneys, and cancer can happen in either the left kidney or the right kidney, and abnormal cells start to grow and affect the function of the kidney."

Dr Shang also listed some types of kidneys, especially Renal Cell Carcinoma and its symptoms.

Late Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo's family releases a public statement and shares the exact cause of his demise. Photo source: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

The medical oncologist also advised the public to visit their doctors to run tests after experiencing severe symptoms and to determine the stage of the cancer.

Dr Shang also detailed some of the causes of kidney cancer as he urged the public to quit certain lifestyle choices.

The YouTube video of medical oncologist Dr Shang Yeap Heng Oon speaking about kidney cancer is below:

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to medical oncologist's remarks on cancer

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Meng Hwee commented:

"Is urothelial cancer developed from kidney cancer?"

Wes-ley Tan said:

"Now whenever I’m depressed, I know my kidney takes more hits than I."

Jaychuksy wrote:

"A very educational video! Kidney cancer doesn’t usually announce itself loudly in the beginning. It develops quietly inside the kidney over time."

Doctor shares hidden signs of kidney cancer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Alexx Ekubo's demise pushed a Nigerian medical doctor to share four hidden warning signs of kidney cancer.

In a video, Aproko Doctor described the symptoms associated with the various stages of cancer and shared a personal experience.

Source: YEN.com.gh