Yul Edochie has expressed deep sorrow over the untimely passing of his Nollywood colleague Alexx Ekubo

Yul, who had described Alexx as “a good friend and brother, spoke on what the deceased should have done

The filmmaker pointed out how Alexx’s friends would have granted his wish if he had done this one task

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Yul Edochie has broken his silence over the death of his close friend and colleague Alexx Ekubo.

The Nollywood actor expressed deep pain over the loss while disclosing that the late actor kept his illness private from those closest to him.

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie pays tribute to his colleague Alexx Ekubo. Photo source: @alexxekubo, @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

What caused Alexx Ekubo's death?

Alexx Ekubo, born on April 10, 1986, reportedly passed away on Monday, May 11, 2026, after being admitted into the Evercare Hospital.

Initially, it had been widely reported that the 40-year-old actor had suffered complications from liver cancer.

However, an official statement from the actor's family indicated that he had actually succumbed to metastatic kidney cancer.

"Throughout this difficult journey, he bore his pain with remarkable strength, unwavering faith, and enduring hope, believing that one day his testimony would be shared with the world," the statement added.

See the Instagram post paying tribute to the late Alexx Ekubo below:

Before his passing, Alexx Ekubo's whereabouts had been of concern to many as he had been off social media for a long time. His last post on social media was in December 2024.

However, it has turned out that Alexx Ekubo planned to leave a quiet life away from the limelight.

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's family confirms he died from kidney cancer on May 11, 2026. Photo source: @alexxekubo

Source: Facebook

Yul Edochie pays tribute to Alexx Ekubo

Taking to social media to pour out his grief, Edochie described Ekubo as a "good friend and brother," praising him for the warmth and positive energy he brought to every room and for making the world a better place simply by being himself.

While acknowledging the sorrow that surrounded the farewell, Edochie noted that those who gathered to bid Ekubo goodbye also took the moment to celebrate the remarkable life he lived.

However, the actor reserved his most emotional remarks for a post on Twitter, where he expressed regret that Ekubo had chosen to keep his illness hidden rather than confide in his closest friends.

"I've been cold since the news of Alexx Ekubo's passing broke. Ikuku you no do us well oo, you no do us well at all. You should have privately informed some of your good friends that you were sick. We for come dey with you, everybody go off phone come. To spend time with you and give you strength. You never know, help could come from where you least expected. This style of blanking everyone till death, e no good oo Chief Ikuku. The pain you inflicted on us is terrible," Edochie wrote.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Video: Uche Jombo visits Alexx Ekubo's wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Uche Jombo had visited the late Alexx Ekubo's wife, reflecting on their emotional meeting in a heartfelt tribute.

In a post on social media, the actress noted the gathering had to blend grief with laughter as they talked about the actor.

The actress' visit and later tribute should put to bed lingering questions about Ekubo's marital status after his passing.

Source: YEN.com.gh