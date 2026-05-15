Barcelona are reportedly preparing a surprise summer move for a Manchester City attacker Omar Marmoush

The Premier League champions could face further squad reshuffles ahead of the 2026/27 season

The La Liga champions also considering Victor Osimhen as a long-term replacement for Lewandowski

Manchester City are reportedly reviewing the future of Omar Marmoush, with the forward yet to secure a regular role under Pep Guardiola despite showing glimpses of quality since arriving at the Etihad Stadium.

Sources close to the agent market claim that “City’s management are now reassessing Marmoush’s role in the squad and market value in the event of a potential sale this summer.”

Barcelona are reportedly considering moving for Manchester City's Omar Marmoush. Image credit: Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar

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Omar Marmoush on Barcelona's radar

While the Egyptian international is not actively pushing for an exit, he is believed to be seeking more minutes and could discuss his situation with the club at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have also begun preparing for life without Robert Lewandowski next season, as they look for long-term replacements for the Polish hitman.

According to Caughtoffside, although Julián Álvarez has been considered, his price makes Marmoush a more realistic target for the Catalan side.

City are expected to demand between €60–65 million if they decide to sanction a summer departure, with other European clubs also monitoring developments.

Barcelona's reported interest in Osimhen

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Victor Osimhen has emerged as a transfer target for FC Barcelona, with the Catalan side reportedly considering a summer move for the striker.

The former Napoli forward has strengthened his reputation as one of Europe’s most reliable attackers, particularly after finishing as Serie A’s top scorer during the 2022/23 season.

Source: YEN.com.gh