A young Ghanaian lady shared some intriguing thoughts on the reasons several ladies, especially the pretty ones, are still single

According to the young lady, several men think that the women they meet already have partners, but that notion is wrong

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

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A young Ghanaian lady has debunked the notion that several beautiful women have serious love partners and encouraged men to ask them out.

The lady indicated that the notion that most pretty ladies are in love relationships is a false one.

A young lady says many ladies are single, contrary to the perception that they are in love relationships. Photo credit: @askghmedia

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, the young lady stated that men these days do not approach women or ask them out when they meet.

"This thing about pretty girls having a lot of boyfriends or having their phones filled with lots of guys is not true. A lot of girls, especially the pretty ones, don't get approached by guys. If they go out ten times, they'd get approached two or three times."

The young lady explained that the reason most ladies are single these days is that the men think they are already taken.

"Their phones are dry because a lot of guys assume they already have many boyfriends. So, imagine all the guys saying this, that's the reason a lot of the girls are single."

She encouraged the men to make a move when they meet the women so more ladies could beautifully enjoy love.

Watch the X video below:

Reason for ladies being single stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@kojobaidoo10 said:

"This goes for both sides. Women also perceive nice-looking guys have girls hovering all over them, to the extent of categorising some guys’ names as 'red flags,' my first name, for example."

@coforikuma wrote:

"Simple matter. We assess beauty based on what we see & what we think is the capacity to keep up the lifestyle. If we don't think we have the capacity, we won't approach. If we do, it's for ego boosting, peer appreciation or for statistical purposes."

@jhaycarter1 said:

"Yeah, because they perceive themselves as more beautiful, they become very selective of the men they open up to. Hence, leaving them with much fewer men in their dm."

@WMTwai wrote:

"No, it's because in the end, we realise most of them only have their looks to offer."

@two_edged said:

"It's interesting how perception can completely change real-life social interactions."

@Kenneth37069101 wrote:

"We don’t care, sister! You all have a tall list 😄."

Archbishop Duncan-Williams advises men who wish to get married to ensure they are financially stable first. Photo credit: @Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams/Facebook, @Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Duncan-Williams' financial advice to men trends

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams had sparked reactions following his advice to young men seeking marriage.

In a video, the man of God said the time had come for men to prove that they are financially ready for the responsibilities that come with being a husband.

In this regard, the archbishop said that any man who does not have at least GH¢100,000 in his bank account should be discouraged from tying the knot.

Source: YEN.com.gh