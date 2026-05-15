Bruno Fernandes admitted he was “really sad” after Declan Rice chose Arsenal over Manchester United

Fernandes revealed he always believed Rice was the perfect player and personality fit for Manchester United

The United captain praised Rice’s performances and said the Arsenal midfielder would have deserved to win Footballer of the Year

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Bruno Fernandes has admitted he felt “really sad” that Manchester United failed to sign Declan Rice before the midfielder eventually joined Arsenal.

Manchester United were among the clubs interested in Rice before he completed a £105 million move from West Ham United to Arsenal in 2023.

Bruno Fernandes Names Arsenal Star He Wanted at Manchester United

Source: Getty Images

Since arriving at the Emirates, Rice has become one of Arsenal’s standout performers and played a key role in Mikel Arteta’s side as they moved closer to winning their first Premier League title since 2004.

Arsenal also remained in contention for a historic double, with a Champions League final clash against Paris Saint-Germain scheduled for May 30.

Fernandes, meanwhile, has once again been one of Manchester United’s most influential figures this season.

The Portuguese midfielder had registered 19 assists during the campaign, leaving him just one behind the Premier League’s all-time single-season assist record jointly held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

Last week, Fernandes also won the Football Writers’ Association Men’s Footballer of the Year award, narrowly beating Rice by only 28 votes.

Bruno Fernandes praises Declan Rice

During an interview with the FWA, Fernandes spoke warmly about Rice and revealed the pair have maintained contact since training together in Portugal three years ago.

“To be honest, I admire him a lot,” Fernandes said in an interview with Joel Beya for the FWA.

“First of all as a person because I knew him from the Algarve when we trained together.”

“Obviously I already knew him from West Ham and everyone knew the qualities he had. I always thought Rice was a player made for Manchester United.”

“I was really sad when he chose Arsenal.”

Fernandes explained that beyond Rice’s football qualities, he believed his character and mentality made him the ideal fit for Old Trafford.

“I didn’t know if the opportunity was there for him to join Manchester United, but I always felt he would have been perfect for our club.”

“Not just because of the player he is, but also because of the person, the professionalism and the personality he showed me.”

The Manchester United captain also praised Rice’s performances this season and highlighted the different responsibilities that come with his midfield role.

“What he has done this season has been brilliant,” Fernandes continued.

“He plays in a different position and in a different style of play.”

“He doesn’t need to provide as many assists or score as many goals because his role demands different things.”

Fernandes added that Rice has undoubtedly been one of the Premier League’s standout players this season.

“As I said before, I’m very happy I won the award, but if Declan had won it, it would also have been fully deserved.”

“I don’t think there is one clear ‘best player’ in the league.”

“You have to choose between different players and numbers carry a lot of weight.”

“I think I had a brilliant season and those numbers helped me.”

“For Dec it’s harder because he plays deeper.”

“But I still think he’s an amazing player and if he had won it, I would have sent him a message to congratulate him just like I did after Arsenal reached the Champions League final.”

Source: YEN.com.gh