60-year-old driver Kwame Mensah has been remanded into police custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court over alleged misappropriation of GHS275,000 belonging to his family

The funds were allegedly entrusted to Kwame Mensah for safekeeping on behalf of the Aduana family

Police are investigating inconsistencies in his account as legal proceedings continue at the Nkawie Circuit Court

A 60-year-old driver, Kwame Mensah, has been remanded into police custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality over allegations of misappropriating GHS275,000 belonging to his own family.

Mensah is standing trial for dishonest appropriation of funds and pleaded not guilty when he appeared before the court.

Kwame Mensah, the 60-year-old driver, has been remanded into custody over alleged misappropriation of GHS275,000 belonging to his family. Photo caption: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Presiding judge Robert Addo ordered that he be kept in custody and adjourned the case to May 27, 2026, for the hearing to continue.

Chief Inspector Anthony Ohene Gyan, who is prosecuting the case, told the court that the complainant, Kofi Nyame, is the head of the Aduana family at Mpatuam in the Amansie West District.

According to the prosecution, the dispute stems from the sale of a portion of family farmland in November 2025.

The land reportedly generated GHS275,000, which was entrusted to the accused, Kwame Mensah, for safekeeping on behalf of the family.

The arrangement, prosecutors said, was made based on trust within the family structure, with Mensah expected to hold the funds securely until they were required for communal development projects.

Promised investment claim raises questions

The court heard that in December 2025, the family requested access to the money to support renovation works on their family house.

Kwame Mensah seen in police custody after being remanded by the Nkawie Circuit Court over allegations of misappropriating GHS275,000 in family funds. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

However, Mensah allegedly informed them that he had invested the funds in treasury bills and would therefore be able to refund the full amount by February 2026.

This explanation initially appeared to calm tensions within the family, as they awaited the promised payout.

However, by April 2026, the situation had reportedly changed. Mensah had neither refunded the money nor provided any documentation to support his claim that the funds had been invested in treasury bills.

Repeated attempts by the family to recover the money were unsuccessful, prompting growing suspicion.

Police investigation leads to arrest

The matter was eventually reported to the Nkawie Police on May 6, 2026, triggering an official investigation. Following inquiries, officers arrested Mensah and initiated legal proceedings against him.

In his caution statement, Mensah admitted receiving the GHS275,000 but gave a different account of events.

He claimed that while transporting the money from Asuofua in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District to Mpatuam, he was allegedly attacked and robbed by three unidentified young men.

Investigators, however, are said to be probing inconsistencies in his account as part of efforts to establish the true circumstances surrounding the missing funds.

Court proceedings continue

Mensah was subsequently charged and formally arraigned before the Nkawie Circuit Court.

The case is expected to continue later this month as prosecutors present further evidence and witnesses.

The matter has drawn attention in the community, with many residents expressing concern over rising disputes involving family assets and financial trust arrangements.

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Source: YEN.com.gh