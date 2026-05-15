A US-based immigration lawyer has cautioned Ghanaians planning to travel to watch the World Cup

In a video, she opened up on the relevance of the DS-160 form and what to expect when it comes to changing immigration status

The disclosure by the US-based immigration lawyer sparked reactions online about the upcoming World Cup

A US-based immigration lawyer, Rhoda Frimpong, has advised Ghanaians who will be issued visas to travel to support the national team in the United States at the World Cup.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the immigration attorney at Bethel Law stressed the need for applicants to be cautious when filling out the DS-160 application form.

Rhoda Frimpong, a US based immgration lawyer, cautions Ghanaians when applying for visas for the World Cup. Image credit: JOE KLAMAR, Patrick Smith /Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Explaining why it is important, she noted that in cases where a person goes to the US and later applies to change status, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) may review what was originally stated on the DS-160 form before travelling.

She added that, for example, if a person indicated they were married before travelling but later seeks to change status in the US under the guise of a new marriage, such an individual would have issues.

“The information you put on your DS-160 prior to coming to the United States can determine whether you get a green card in the United States or not. For example, many people plan on coming to the United States to watch the World Cup in a few short weeks. You're going to submit a DS-160, you'll be called in for an interview, you'll answer some questions, and hopefully you will get your visa and come to the United States.

"Now, when you get to the United States, and your circumstances change, and you decide you want to be a student or you decide you want to get married and get a green card, that application you submitted can be used against you. This is because USCIS, the immigration agency in the United States, does have access to and requests documentation from the Department of State. That means the U.S. Embassy you attended an interview at before coming to the United States."

“It’s not uncommon, and in fact it is very popular nowadays, for USCIS officers in the United States to send an email or correspondence to the Department of State asking for a copy of your DS-160. So if you indicated on your visa application that you were married before coming to the United States and then you get to the United States and want to file for adjustment of status, USCIS here can contact the U.S. Embassy overseas to inquire about your application. If significant information is inconsistent or determined not to be truthful, it can be considered misrepresentation or fraud by USCIS, which could make you ineligible to adjust your status in the United States without going through a waiver process.”

Lawyer Rhoda Frimpong urged applicants travelling to the US to be mindful of what they put on their applications, as it could have serious consequences.

“So in short, be mindful of what you put on your application prior to coming to the United States. It doesn’t matter how long it’s been. You may have forgotten the information, but U.S. immigration has not.”

Fans from five African World Cup countries will no longer face a $15,000 bond to enter the USA Photo credit:@Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated a lot of reactions.

Watch the TikTok video of lawyer Rhoda Frimpong speaking about the World Cup below.

Trump suspends the American visa lottery

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that US President Donald Trump suspended the US Green Card lottery scheme.

This decision was taken in the wake of a shooting incident at Brown University, as the suspect was said to be a beneficiary of the DV programme.

Source: YEN.com.gh