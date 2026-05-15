A fierce fire has gutted the Monte Carlo Pub in Tema Community 10 in the early hours of Friday, May 15, 2026, though no casualties were recorded

The Ghana National Fire Service brought the blaze under control after deploying five fire tenders from multiple stations to prevent it from spreading

Eyewitnesses suspect an electrical power surge after a restored outage may have triggered the fire, with investigations currently underway

A fierce fire has gutted the Monte Carlo Pub in Tema Community 10, Greater Accra, in the early hours of Friday, May 15, 2026, though the blaze was successfully brought under control by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

The fire reportedly broke out between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m., with no injuries or fatalities recorded.

Monte Carlo Pub in Tema Community 10 razed by early morning fire on Friday, May 15, 2026. Photo credit; GNFS/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Eyewitnesses, speaking to Channel One TV, suggested the blaze may have been triggered by an electrical power surge in a computer room shortly after electricity was restored following an outage.

However, official investigations are still underway to determine the exact cause.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Damages caused to Monte Carlo Pub

The fire caused extensive damage within the pub, destroying items such as speakers, tables, gas cylinders, and various electronic appliances.

Nearby establishments, including the Jamaica Pub, were unaffected by the incident.

The Monte Carlo Pub bore the brunt of the blaze, with significant property losses reported.

A large-scale emergency response was mounted to prevent the fire from spreading to adjoining commercial buildings.

Five fire tenders were deployed simultaneously, with reinforcements drawn from Ashaiman, Tema Industrial Area, Tema Newtown, and the Regional Headquarters.

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service also attended the scene to maintain order and secure the area while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

Massive fire engulfs Pokupharma factory in Ejisu

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Pokupharma, a pharmaceutical manufacturing company located at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, had been hit by a major fire outbreak.

The factory was known for producing pharmaceutical products for the Ghanaian market and several countries across West Africa.

The incident had added to recent cases of fires reported in factories, warehouses, and market centres in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh