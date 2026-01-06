Award-winning Kumawood star Emelia Brobbey has begun 2026 with stylish photos to mark her birthday in grand style

The fashion influencer wore a custom-made outfit and an expensive frontal lace hairstyle to celebrate her new milestone

Some social media users have commented on Emelia Brobbey's birthday photos, which she posted on her verified pages

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey has released beautiful photos to celebrate her birthday on January 5, 2025.

The Kumawood actor's new look has drawn praise from many fashion lovers on her official Facebook page, with a female fan begging her to give her the dress.

Emelia Brobbey looks gorgeous in a stylish gown for her birthday shoot. Photo credit: @emeliabrobbey.

Emelia Brobbey slays on her birthday

Ghanaian television presenter Emelia Brobbey's newest outfit for her birthday shoot has become the talk of the town after her fan asked her to gift it to her.

She was photographed in an off-shoulder, short-sleeved beaded dress, which flaunted her fine legs.

The celebrity mom captivated attention with her perfectly styled fringe ponytail hairstyle and flawless skin-tone makeup as she turned a year older.

Emelia Brobbey accessorised her look with gold jewellery, rectangular-shaped earrings, different sets of bracelets, and a designer wristwatch.

"Happy Birthday to me 🎉 Am grateful to God for life 🙏 I am blessed to be happy, healthy, and alive today. Here’s to another year of growth, peace, and endless possibilities. May I shine bright and live long in Jesus name 🙏 QUEENEMM👑🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍."

Reactions to Emelia Brobbey's birthday look

Some social media users have commented on Emelia Brobbey's beautiful birthday photos, which she shared on a Facebook post. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Ama Nancy stated:

"Wow, January borns we rock. Happy birthday Ohemaa."

Emmy Genesis stated:

"Please, if you remove the dress. Give it to me."

Nyanteh Enoch stated:

"Happy 'birthday to a queen! You're the 'crown' jewel of the day."

Ohemaa Golden commented:

"Hannah birthday Aunty Emelia. You look beautiful ankasa"

Asante Derrick stated:

"Have a fabulous birthday dear. The Lord is not done with you yet"

Nkechi Praise stated:

"Blessed birthday dear, God bless your new age."

George Dwomoh stated:

"Happy birthday, our screen diva."

Kwaku Manu Mensah stated:

"God bless your new age Queen EMM 😍❤️❤️❤️Happy Birthday My Beautiful Queen 👸 ❤️❤️❤️."

Emelia Brobbey models in black gown

Kumawood actress Emelia Brobbey looked elegant in a black three-quarter sleeve gown for her second birthday shoot.

The host of the Okukuseku Talk Show catwalked like a supermodel in a thigh-high gown styled with black glittering mules.

Emelia Brobbey left her hair loose as it cascaded around her shoulders in a viral video on Instagram.

Emelia Brobbey talks about her divorce

Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey has announced her divorce in a viral post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Ghanaweb's website.

The chief executive officer of EB's Natural Mineral Water claimed that divorce is part of normal life, and she is shy to say it.

She claimed that every ordinary Ghanaian can divorce just like celebrities, who are also humans, so the world should not stigmatise people when they end ties with their loved ones.

Emelia Brobbey visits Odo Broni

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Emelia Brobbey who paid an emotional visit to the home of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba to mourn with his family.

The Kumawood actress visited the family residence at East Legon to console the wife and children of the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu.

Emelia Brobbey was visibly overwhelmed with grief and broke down in tears upon her arrival.

