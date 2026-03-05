Kumawood legend Paa George has dismissed viral social media claims that he has died, after several blogs circulated the rumours on March 3, 2026

In an initial response, the 88-year-old actor laughed off the reports, questioning why people had already been sending him 'rest in peace' messages

On Wednesday, March 4, Paa George issued a fiery response, insisting he still has years ahead of him due to a covenant with God to live until 96

Veteran Ghanaian actor Paa George has slammed bloggers spreading false rumours on social media, alleging that he has passed away.

Reports surfaced on social media on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, that the Kumawood veteran had passed away, sparking widespread grief among netizens.

Several online blogs spread the rumour, necessitating a quick rebuttal from Paa George.

In a chat with blogger DePrince TV on March 3, he firmly denied the rumours.

"Have you not heard of my passing with people sending rest in peace messages?" he asked the blogger amid laughter.

The TikTok video of Paa George with DePrince TV is below.

Paa George fires back at death rumours

On Wednesday, March 4, the Kumawood actor recorded a longer video to clap back at the claims that he had passed away.

Speaking in a fiery tone, he said he was not dead and that he had many more years to live despite being 88 years old already.

Paa George said he had a covenant with God that he would live up to 96 years, and nobody would be able to change that about his life.

“It’s me, Paa George, that you people keep claiming is dead. I am not dead. I have a covenant with God that I would get to the age of 96 before I die. I would be 89 on May 1, so it means I have seven years to live,” he fumed.

The actor added that whoever wished death on him would face it first before he would eventually join them when he turns 96, as God promised him.

“If you claim online that I am dead, death would come and meet you first. Then, when my time is up, I would join you in the spirit world," he fumed.

The Instagram video of Paa George speaking on his death rumours is below.

Reactions to Paa George debunking death rumours

mavis.deku.1 said:

"Wow! Grandpa at 89 looking this fresh? Please tell God to increase it to 100 because you are still strong and full of life, may God continue to bless you with good health 🙌❤️."

ayeyi_40 wrote:

"89, wow, God bless him."

Ghana Ninja commented:

"Nice, may you live long."

