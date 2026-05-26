Apostle Abraham Lincoln has broken his silence on Prophet Badu Kobi's alleged predicament, detailing what he claimed to be the reason

The clergyman gave his colleague a solution, asking him to go and apologise to Rev Owusu Bempah, whom he once called his spiritual father

Apostle Lincoln's statement has sparked massive reactions on social media, with many supporting his claims and solution to Badu Kobi

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Apostle Abraham Lincoln has shared his reason behind Badu Kobi's woes, giving him what he believed to be the solution.

Apostle Abraham Lincoln gives direction to Badu Kobi over his current woes. Image credit: ProphetEmmanuelBaduKobi

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, May 5, 2026, controversial Ghanaian blogger Dek360 sparked conversations on social media after he alleged that Prophet Badu Kobi was selling his church, Glorious Wave Church International, and other expensive assets.

The blogger, popularly known for his affiliation with Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, claimed that the prominent man of God had put the properties up for sale to raise money to settle debts and address some ongoing challenges.

Dek360Ghana’s viral post sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some Ghanaians calling his claims outrageous while others anxiously waited for confirmations or denials.

The TikTok post by Dek360Ghana with the allegations about Prophet Badu Kobi is below.

Apostle Abraham speaks on Badu Kobi's predicament

In an exclusive interview on Okay 101.7 FM, the Prophet clarified that the decision to sell the current building is purely a matter of spiritual and administrative direction.

Despite Badu Kobi's remarks, Apostle Abraham Lincoln, in a video shared on social media, has disclosed that Prophet Badu Kobi's rise against Rev Owusu Bempah, whom he once called his spiritual father, could be the reason he is struggling.

According to him, anyone who rises against his father would never succeed in life, claiming that the person will face predicaments.

"What brought his predicament is that, he came out to declare Rev Owusu Bempah as his spiritual father but stood up against him, banter upon banter. That is why I always say we should be careful who we call our spiritual father," Apostle Abraham Lincoln said.

"Prophet Badu Kobi should go back to Owusu Bempah and apologise if he wants to be free, or else not, he would go through a mess. Even if Owusu Bempah is not a genuine man of God, you once bowed down to him. Owusu Bempah has a covenant with his God. He doesn't advertise his church but it keeps growing," he added.

"When you rise against your father, you will never succeed. You will struggle in life.Prophet Badu Kobi stood on Rev Owusu Bempah's oil to rise, and so he should go back to him, humble himself as a prodigal son and ask for forgiveness."

The TikTok video of Apostle Abraham Lincoln is below.

Reactions to Apostle Abraham's Badu Kobi remarks

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Apostle Abraham Lincoln addressed Badu Kobi's predicament.

Awoyaa wrote:

"How can you fight your father in the Lord even if he wronged you?"

InoasGh wrote:

"Exactly what was on my mind. He has to render an apology to Owusu Bempah."

Rev. Francis Kusi wrote:

"That is true, he even poured oil on his head."

Wofa Yesu wrote:

"Man of God, you are truly right. God bless you."

Prophet Roja reacts to rumours of Prophet Badu Kobi allegedly selling his church amid financial problems. Image credit: DeLigtherRoja, ProphetEmmanuelBaduKobi, @nanaromeoexclusive/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Prophet Roja addresses Badu Kobi's rumoured woes

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja had addressed Badu Kobi's woes during a recent interview.

The man of God detailed the possible reasons why his colleague might sell his property, other than financial strain.

Source: YEN.com.gh