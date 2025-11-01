Abena Kyei Boakye Faces Backlash For "Overdressing" at 2010 GMB Winner's Wedding
- Ghanaian media personality Abena Kyei Boakye has become the talk of the town with her looks at Nana Ama Royale's wedding
- The maid of honour at Nana Ama Royale's wore two elegant outfits and beautiful hairstyles at the lavish ceremony
- Some social media users have blasted the beauty queen for her daring looks at her friend's lavish event
Abena Kyei Boakye, a contestant from the 2011 edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB), has ignited a wave of negative criticism on social media.
The fashion-forward star served as the maid of honour at the wedding of Nana Ama Royale, the 2010 GMB winner, where her striking ensemble became a focal point of discussion.
Abena Kyei Boakye rocks a beaded kente gown
At the grand ceremony, held amidst a gathering of Ghana's elite, Abena Kyei Boakye dazzled in an exquisite off-shoulder gown crafted from intricately beaded kente cloth.
The corset-style design of the gown accentuated her figure, allowing her to showcase her curves while maintaining elegance at the high-profile event.
In contrast, the celebrity bride, Nana Ama Royale, adorned herself in a more understated yet classic strapless corseted kente gown, embodying grace and poise as she prepared to marry the love of her life.
The bride's ensemble was enhanced by an elegant frontal lace hairstyle and flawless makeup, turning heads as she walked down the aisle.
The TikTok video is below:
Abena Kyei Boakye models in striking red gown
As the evening festivities unfolded, Abena took centre stage once again in a breathtaking halterneck red gown that hugged her form beautifully.
The reception was alive with celebratory energy, and her glamorous ensemble highlighted her radiant presence among the throngs of celebrity friends who were eager to dance the night away.
Meanwhile, the bride wowed guests in a sophisticated blue long-sleeve dress adorned with tassels and complemented her look with chic white sunglasses and gold strappy heels.
The TikTok video is below:
Abena Kyei Boakye congratulates the bride
In a heartfelt moment captured on video, Abena Kyei Boakye expressed her deep affection for Nana Ama Royale, describing their bond that blossomed from friendship into sisterhood.
She joyfully congratulated the newlywed, reflecting on the beautiful journey the couple had embarked upon to find true love.
The TikTok video is below:
Tracey Boakye attends the 2010 GMB winner's wedding
Among the notable attendees was Ghanaian actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye, who added to the glamour of the occasion.
She opted for a striking one-shoulder red pleated dress, accentuated with a stylish bow, making her a standout at the dinner party.
With a centre-parted glamorous hairstyle and bold makeup, she effortlessly turned heads, contributing to the event’s star-studded ambience.
The celebration, marked by stunning fashion moments and genuine expressions of love, became a memorable gathering for friends and family, while also sparking discussion on social platforms regarding the appropriateness of attire at such events.
The TikTok video is below:
Abena Kyei Boakye rocks stylish dresses
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Abena Kyei-Boakye, the newest presenter on United Television, who has captured hearts with her sense of style.
The 2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant's form-fitting gowns have never let her down.
Social media users have commented on Abena Kyei-Boakye's perfect haircut and cosmetics.
