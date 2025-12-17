Nana Ama McBrown has opened up about the careful planning women may undertake to protect their peace, finances, and children

She highlighted the key things every woman must consider when starting any relationship, because the future is uncertain

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's video, which TV3 posted on their Instagram page

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has disclosed that she is the happiest she has ever been since parting ways with her husband, Maxwell Mensah.

During an episode of Onua Showtime, McBrown offered advice to Ghanaian women on how to plan their lives should they find themselves in a similar situation.

Nana Ama McBrown poses with her ex-husband, Maxwell Mensah, at an all-white party. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown.

Source: Instagram

McBrown shares tips on how plan divorce

McBrown advocate strongly for women to seek financial independence by acquiring skills or pursuing careers that enable them to support themselves.

She stressed that while having a loving and supportive partner is advantageous, relying solely on a husband for financial security can lead to challenges if a marriage ends.

Nana Ama McBrown cautioned women to invest in their professional growth, save for the future, and cultivate self-reliance, as this preparation can make navigating life’s unforeseen events significantly easier.

She pointed out that, while it may be enjoyable and even prestigious to have a partner who enhances one's lifestyle, it is essential to stay prepared for any unexpected changes.

The Instagram video is below:

McBrown says her husband is still her manager

Nana Ama McBrown confirmed that her ex-husband, Maxwell Mensah, is still her manager. She revealed that they only had one argument throughout their relationship, but they easily made up.

The 48-year-old actress described her former partner as a gentleman, and she mentioned that she remains on good terms with her former in-laws, who are always ready to welcome her with open arms.

Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mensah flaunt their beautiful daughter. Photo credit: @iamaamamcbrown.

Source: Instagram

McBrown spends GH¢500,000 on arm surgery

Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown disclosed that she spent GH¢500,000 on her fifth arm surgery.

The 48-year-old confidently stated that this last procedure was indeed her final one after enduring considerable pain while shooting Onua Showtime.

McBrown shared that her entire arm had collapsed, necessitating physiotherapy twice a day. She also highlighted the emotional trauma she experienced over the past two years before she took a break from the screens in May 2025.

The Instagram video is below:

Ghanaians comment on McBrown's video

Yaa Boatemaa stated:

"I love this woman. No need for resentment especially when there’s a child involved. But if it feels suffocated it’s better to give yourselves some space. Loved them both together cos Maxwell is such a gentleman and the best for a celebrity."

Kofi Baah stated:

"Case closed!! Now do whatever you want to do with this information. Twist it all you can, she had her truth."

Grace Mensah stated:

"I love this woman 👏. I’m a divorced woman and I am really touched 🥹❤️."

Afia Baby stated:

"Wise One 🙌😍👏👏❤️❤️ God Bless You Mama. She's so real.God bless you Queen."

McBrown says she won't marry again

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrow, who has officially confirmed the divorce rumours in a viral interview with Cookie Tee.

The Onua Showtime host was a guest on the TV3 morning show, where she shared private information about her marriage and divorce.

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's video, which was shared on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh