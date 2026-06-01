A throwback prophecy by Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei on Ghana's anti-LGBTQ bill has resurfaced after it was passed by parliament

The bill was passed on Friday, May 29, becoming one of the most talked-about topics, triggering many human rights advocates to speak

Prophet Telvin's message has sparked massive reactions, with many asking if President John Dramani Mahama will sign it into law

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Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei's prophecy about Ghana's anti-LGBTQ bill has resurfaced, causing a stir.

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei's old prophecy about Ghana's anti-LGBTQ bill resurfaces after its passage. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

On Friday, May 29, 2026, the Parliament of Ghana passed the controversial Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, establishing stringent penalties for both the country’s LGBTQ community and individuals or entities that advocate on their behalf.

The legislative document, which was introduced as a private member’s bill and strongly backed by a coalition of religious and traditional leaders, significantly expands the scope of criminal offences and penalties relating to sexual orientation and gender identity.

Under the provisions of the newly approved legislation, individuals found guilty of engaging in LGBTQ acts face custodial sentences ranging from six months to three years.

Furthermore, the legal definitions have been broadened to criminalise the act of simply identifying as LGBTQ.

The Facebook post announcing the bill's passage is below:

Strict penalties targeted at advocacy and promotion

The Bill places strong emphasis on suppressing support networks and public discussion. Individuals or organisations convicted of the “wilful promotion, sponsorship, or support of LGBTQ activities” face custodial sentences of three to five years.

For broader categories involving the production, procurement, or distribution of materials deemed to promote such activities, prison terms range from six to ten years.

Educational settings are also affected, with a six-to-ten-year prison sentence stipulated for anyone who teaches children about LGBTQ activities or instructs them that there are more genders than the traditional male and female binary.

Furthermore, liability is extended to property owners and digital platform administrators.

Under the new provisions, individuals who own, manage, or occupy physical premises or digital spaces where prohibited groups organise may face up to six years in prison.

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei's anti-LGBTQ bill prophecy

In an interview on Okay FM, the interviewer asked Prophet Telvin about the prophetic insight he had received regarding the bill.

Reacting to the question that was thrown at him, the Ghanaian man of God disclosed that the anti-LGBTQ bill would be signed.

Although Prophet Telvin Sowah stated that he did not know who would endorse it, he claimed it would happen soon.

Following the passage of the bill by Ghana's parliament, the clergyman's old video has found its way back on the internet, with many asking whether President Mahama will sign it.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin is below:

Prophet Telvin's anti-LGBTQ bill prophecy sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei's old prophecy on Ghana's anti-LGBTQ bill resurfaced.

Kennedy wrote:

"But will Mahama sign?"

Thy faithfulness 1 wrote:

"God is more than able, and you are an able prophet."

Kboat62 wrote:

"You made me believe in God again."

Gazza wrote:

"I don’t joke with your prophecies."

Genesis wrote:

"Go and see the law now, it's a different one."

Ghanaian transgender, Angel Maxine's mother, reacts to Ghana's Anti-LGBTQ bill as she defends the community. Image credit: We love Ghana, Angel Maxine

Source: Facebook

Angel Maxine's mother reacts to anti-LGBTQ bill

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Angel Maxine's mother, Rev Araba Forson, broke her silence on the Anti-LGBTQ bill.

In a video, the lady pastor stated that members of the community are born with it, not made, and thus the bill should be cancelled.

The mother's remarks have triggered massive reactions on social media, as Ghanaians have blasted her for her defence.

Source: YEN.com.gh