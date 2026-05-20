Ghanaian actor Lil Win had raised concerns after claiming his new mattress caused him intense body pains for nearly two weeks

The actor had linked his suspicion to a recent video about authorities closing down a mattress company over alleged poor standards

He later cut open the mattress in his bedroom and was staggered by what he said he found inside

Ghanaian Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has sparked conversation on social media after sharing a video of himself cutting open a mattress he recently bought.

Lil Win cuts the mattress open after a health scare, finds strange material inside. Image credit: officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

The actor said he decided to check the inside of the mattress after experiencing intense body pains anytime he slept on it.

According to him, he had used the mattress for about two weeks but became uncomfortable with how his body felt each time he woke up.

Lil Win saw reports of fake mattresses

In the video, Lil Win linked his suspicion to a recent report he had seen about Ghanaian authorities storming a mattress company and closing it down over alleged low standards.

He claimed the company was accused of using poor materials instead of proper sleeping mattress foam.

He said:

“For the past few days, I saw a video of Ghanaian authorities storming a mattress company and closing it down due to low standards. They use a foam sheet instead of standard sleeping mattress foam.”

Lil Win then said he wanted to check whether his own mattress had the same problem. The actor entered his bedroom with a knife and began cutting through the mattress while filming the process.

After opening it, he expressed disappointment over what he claimed to have seen inside. According to him, the mattress did not contain the kind of foam he expected, but rather a rubber-like material.

Lil Win cut his mattress open

Lil Win said in the video:

“Oh, I said it is fake. It is rubber instead of foam. So this is what they used to do mattresses instead of foam, only rubber.”

The actor appeared sad as he inspected the mattress, saying his body pains may have come from sleeping on it. He also used the moment to warn the public to be careful when buying cheap products, especially items meant for daily use.

Lil Win added that many people may be sleeping on similar mattresses without knowing what is inside. He jokingly encouraged others to cut open their mattresses and check whether they also had the same issue.

Watch the Instagram video below:

The video has since drawn attention because mattresses are not products that many buyers are open to inspecting after purchase. Most people only rely on appearance, price, and comfort at the shop before making a payment.

Lil Win’s experience has now added to the wider conversation about product quality, consumer protection, and the need for buyers to be extra careful when choosing household items.

For the actor, the lesson was simple: cheaper things may look attractive at first, but the hidden cost can sometimes be felt later.

Lil Win wows fans as he allegedly returns to the classroom years after dropping out of school. Image credit: Lil Win

Source: Instagram

Lil Win returned to school

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win has raised eyebrows among his fans after he announced his return to school years after dropping out.

In a video, the Kumawood actor unveiled the institution he has been enrolled in and the course he is studying.

Kwadwo Nkansah's return to the classroom, which many least expected, has triggered a debate on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh