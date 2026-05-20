Lil Win Cuts Mattress Open After Weeks of Body Pains, Finds Rubber Inside
- Ghanaian actor Lil Win had raised concerns after claiming his new mattress caused him intense body pains for nearly two weeks
- The actor had linked his suspicion to a recent video about authorities closing down a mattress company over alleged poor standards
- He later cut open the mattress in his bedroom and was staggered by what he said he found inside
Ghanaian Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has sparked conversation on social media after sharing a video of himself cutting open a mattress he recently bought.
The actor said he decided to check the inside of the mattress after experiencing intense body pains anytime he slept on it.
According to him, he had used the mattress for about two weeks but became uncomfortable with how his body felt each time he woke up.
Lil Win saw reports of fake mattresses
In the video, Lil Win linked his suspicion to a recent report he had seen about Ghanaian authorities storming a mattress company and closing it down over alleged low standards.
He claimed the company was accused of using poor materials instead of proper sleeping mattress foam.
He said:
“For the past few days, I saw a video of Ghanaian authorities storming a mattress company and closing it down due to low standards. They use a foam sheet instead of standard sleeping mattress foam.”
Lil Win then said he wanted to check whether his own mattress had the same problem. The actor entered his bedroom with a knife and began cutting through the mattress while filming the process.
After opening it, he expressed disappointment over what he claimed to have seen inside. According to him, the mattress did not contain the kind of foam he expected, but rather a rubber-like material.
Lil Win cut his mattress open
Lil Win said in the video:
“Oh, I said it is fake. It is rubber instead of foam. So this is what they used to do mattresses instead of foam, only rubber.”
The actor appeared sad as he inspected the mattress, saying his body pains may have come from sleeping on it. He also used the moment to warn the public to be careful when buying cheap products, especially items meant for daily use.
Lil Win added that many people may be sleeping on similar mattresses without knowing what is inside. He jokingly encouraged others to cut open their mattresses and check whether they also had the same issue.
Watch the Instagram video below:
The video has since drawn attention because mattresses are not products that many buyers are open to inspecting after purchase. Most people only rely on appearance, price, and comfort at the shop before making a payment.
Lil Win’s experience has now added to the wider conversation about product quality, consumer protection, and the need for buyers to be extra careful when choosing household items.
For the actor, the lesson was simple: cheaper things may look attractive at first, but the hidden cost can sometimes be felt later.
Lil Win returned to school
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win has raised eyebrows among his fans after he announced his return to school years after dropping out.
In a video, the Kumawood actor unveiled the institution he has been enrolled in and the course he is studying.
Kwadwo Nkansah's return to the classroom, which many least expected, has triggered a debate on social media.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.