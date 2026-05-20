Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Lil Win Cuts Mattress Open After Weeks of Body Pains, Finds Rubber Inside
Celebrities

Lil Win Cuts Mattress Open After Weeks of Body Pains, Finds Rubber Inside

by  Blessed Antwi
3 min read
  • Ghanaian actor Lil Win had raised concerns after claiming his new mattress caused him intense body pains for nearly two weeks
  • The actor had linked his suspicion to a recent video about authorities closing down a mattress company over alleged poor standards
  • He later cut open the mattress in his bedroom and was staggered by what he said he found inside

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Ghanaian Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has sparked conversation on social media after sharing a video of himself cutting open a mattress he recently bought.

Lil Win, Ghana, Kumawood, Mattress, Kwadwo Nkansah, Accra
Lil Win cuts the mattress open after a health scare, finds strange material inside. Image credit: officiallilwin
Source: Instagram

The actor said he decided to check the inside of the mattress after experiencing intense body pains anytime he slept on it.

According to him, he had used the mattress for about two weeks but became uncomfortable with how his body felt each time he woke up.

Lil Win saw reports of fake mattresses

In the video, Lil Win linked his suspicion to a recent report he had seen about Ghanaian authorities storming a mattress company and closing it down over alleged low standards.

Read also

Man’s heartbreaking post after visiting Alexx Ekubo’s family stirs reactions

Stay ahead of the gist. Join YEN’s WhatsApp channel for instant updates!

He claimed the company was accused of using poor materials instead of proper sleeping mattress foam.

He said:

“For the past few days, I saw a video of Ghanaian authorities storming a mattress company and closing it down due to low standards. They use a foam sheet instead of standard sleeping mattress foam.”

Lil Win then said he wanted to check whether his own mattress had the same problem. The actor entered his bedroom with a knife and began cutting through the mattress while filming the process.

After opening it, he expressed disappointment over what he claimed to have seen inside. According to him, the mattress did not contain the kind of foam he expected, but rather a rubber-like material.

Lil Win cut his mattress open

Lil Win said in the video:

“Oh, I said it is fake. It is rubber instead of foam. So this is what they used to do mattresses instead of foam, only rubber.”

Read also

Funny Face shares emotional regret about actress from Chorkor Trotro

The actor appeared sad as he inspected the mattress, saying his body pains may have come from sleeping on it. He also used the moment to warn the public to be careful when buying cheap products, especially items meant for daily use.

Lil Win added that many people may be sleeping on similar mattresses without knowing what is inside. He jokingly encouraged others to cut open their mattresses and check whether they also had the same issue.

Watch the Instagram video below:

The video has since drawn attention because mattresses are not products that many buyers are open to inspecting after purchase. Most people only rely on appearance, price, and comfort at the shop before making a payment.

Lil Win’s experience has now added to the wider conversation about product quality, consumer protection, and the need for buyers to be extra careful when choosing household items.

For the actor, the lesson was simple: cheaper things may look attractive at first, but the hidden cost can sometimes be felt later.

Lil Win return to school, Kwadwo Nkansah education, KNUST enrollment, Kumawood actor, Lil Win English studies, Ghanaian celebrities education, social media reactions Lil Win
Lil Win wows fans as he allegedly returns to the classroom years after dropping out of school. Image credit: Lil Win
Source: Instagram

Lil Win returned to school

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win has raised eyebrows among his fans after he announced his return to school years after dropping out.

Read also

Ghanaian man delights as he relocates to Thailand to seek greener pastures, lists benefits in video

In a video, the Kumawood actor unveiled the institution he has been enrolled in and the course he is studying.

Kwadwo Nkansah's return to the classroom, which many least expected, has triggered a debate on social media.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Blessed Antwi avatar

Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.

Hot:
Afcon 2025 Us releases list food Richest politicians ghana Jimmy o yang Cindy fitzgibbon