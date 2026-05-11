Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Reall sparked intense backlash after claiming on TikTok Live that Northerners were responsible for the beauty of some Asante people

The socialite alleged that Asantes historically brought tall Northern men to their communities to mate with their women so they could have attractive children

Ghanaians reacted with swift backlash online, with many calling her claims tribalistic, although others agreed with Hajia4reall's controversial claim

Hajia4Reall has stirred controversy on social media after claiming that Northerners are the reason some Asantes are blessed with beauty.

Hajia4Reall sparks outrage on social media after making a bold claim over the origin of beauty among Asantes in Ghana. Image credit: @sammykaymedia

Source: Instagram

Hajia4Reall appeared on TikTok Live on Sunday, May 10, 2026, as she went on an outing with alleged boyfriend Richard Nii Armah Quaye’s children.

During her video, she also spoke about relationship issues with a very close friend of hers.

As they spoke about dating cute men, Hajia4Reall began praising the beauty of men and women from the Northern part of Ghana, where she hails from.

She took it a step further by alleging that the reason some Asantes are ‘cute’ was due to an ancient practice of the tribe bringing tall men from the north to their communities to mate with their women.

"Whenever I travel, and I tell people I am from Ghana, they would be like, 'Are you sure? Ghanaians don't look like this, so I tell them I am from the Northern part of Ghana. Let me not lie to you guys, God blessed Northerners with beauty. Asantes should go and ask their grandparents. They used to bring people from the north to mate with Asantes so that they could give birth to cute kids,” she said.

The Instagram video of Hajia4Reall discussing Asantes and Northerners is below.

Hajia4reall's comments also sparked outrage from popular Ghanaian blogger, thosecalledcelebs, a proud Asante, who took her to task for her claims.

The Instagram video of thosecalledcelebs blasting Hajia4reall is below.

Reactions to Hajia4Reall’s Asantes claim

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the viral claim by Hajia4Reall regarding Asante women and Northern men.

iam_fadi3 said:

"Beauty is everywhere in Ghana, not only in one tribe or region 😊Being mixed race can also make someone stand out differently, but let’s not make it seem like other Ghanaian women are not beautiful. Ghanaian women as a whole are naturally beautiful. I’m from the Volta region of Ghana, I have done no surgery, I’m 💯 Ghanaian, and I’m more beautiful than Hajia for real. Take it or leave it."

_deborahdebbie wrote:

"Herr, if you wanna trend, trend in peace and leave Ashantis out oh or ego over you."

vinetropics commented:

"Ashanti’s too have suffered ooooo, so for every person to express themselves without Ashantis being mentioned, they can’t. How did Ashanti come into this convo?"

janiloveahimahnaa said:

"I am not from the North, but what Mona is saying is true 100% true."

Hajia4Reall causes a stir online as she claims that she is a professional makeup artist, charging $1,000 per session. Image credit: @hajia4reall

Source: Instagram

Hajia4Reall speaks about new career

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia4Reall opened up about her new career as a makeup artist.

The popular socialite and musician claimed that she was doing quite well at her new job, charging approximately $1,000 per session.

Source: YEN.com.gh