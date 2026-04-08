Richard Nii Armah Quaye sparked buzz after publicly praising Hajia4Reall’s beauty for the first time, fuelling long-standing dating rumours

Their rumoured relationship had earlier gained attention when Nana Akua Addo hinted at a possible union by referring to Hajia4Reall as “Mrs RNAQ”

The businessman’s comment on her viral photo has intensified speculation, with many expecting the duo to go public with their romance soon

Prominent businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ) sparked a frenzy after publicly addressing his rumoured girlfriend, Hajia4Reall, for the first time.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye sparks an online frenzy after publicly addressing Haia4Reall for the first time. Image credit: RichardNiiArmahQuaye, Hajia4Reall

Source: Facebook

The businessman and the socialite/musician have been rumoured to be dating for some time now, with neither party acknowledging the relationship but subtly dropping hints.

On February 14, 2026, popular model Nana Akua Addo, a close friend of Hajia4Reall, sparked wedding rumours between the duo after addressing the socialite as Mrs RNAQ.

At the time, Hajia4Reall shared a post on Instagram to celebrate Valentine’s Day, showing her posing before a car with tons of presents surrounding her, presumably a gift from her mystery boo.

With her 2025 single Boujie Mood playing in the background, Hajia4Reall flaunted her gifts and showed off the luxury she was enjoying on the day of love.

Nana Akua Addo excitedly jumped into the comments section of the video and shared a comment that appeared to hint at the individual who gifted all those things to her friend to celebrate Valentine’s Day with.

The Instagram post with Nana Akua Addo’s post hinting at the relationship between the two is below.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye publicly praises Hajia4Reall

On Monday, April 6, 2026, Hajia4Reall shared a photo of herself on Instagram that went viral and sparked massive reactions from her fans.

In the photo, Hajia4Reall wore a structured, form-fitting corset gown in a rich teal/emerald fabric that tightly hugged her curves and emphasised her hourglass figure.

The upper side of the attire featured a dramatic off-shoulder neckline, designed with oversized purple petal-like ruffles that resembled a blooming flower.

Hajia4Reall’s beautiful picture elicited multiple comments, but one caught the eye of keen observers.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye praised Hajia4Reall’s beauty, describing the photo as magnificent, with the socialite also responding to the comment using love emojis.

The comment, the first public acknowledgement from the businessman towards Hajia4Reall, stirred interesting reactions on social media, with many people wondering if the duo was going to start publicly exchanging love notes henceforth.

The Instagram post of RNAQ and Hajia4Reall is below.

Hajia4Reall subtly claps back after Afia Schwarzenegger listed damaging accusations against her and Richard Nii Armah Quaye. Image credit: @hajia4reall, @queenafiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

Hajia4Reall claps back at Afia Schwarzenegger

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia4Reall clapped back at Afia Schwarzenegger after the comedienne made damaging allegations against her and Richard Nii Armah Quaye.

Afia claimed Google search results wrongly linked her to 'ex-convict' Hajia4Reall, and blamed her and her alleged wealthy businessman 'boo' for being behind the change.

Hajia4Reall subtly clapped back with a post on Instagram, noting she was not ashamed of her past and was simply on a God's approved path to redemption.

Source: YEN.com.gh