Dulcie Boateng, a Ghanaian influencer, shared the huge amount of money she spent on a flight to watch Ghana's World Cup match against England

According to her, travelling for the World Cup cost her so much because she did not plan to go but needed to fulfil a promise she made to her followers

Reactions from netizens who watched the video on Dulcie's costly ticket reveal mixed feelings among social media users

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Ghanaian influencer, Dulcie Boateng, paid a huge amount of money to travel from Ghana to the United States of America (USA) to watch Ghana's second group stage World Cup game against England.

At the end of the match, there was a goalless draw, which gave each team one point.

Dulcie Boateng, a Ghanaian influencer, shares the huge amount she paid to fly to the US to watch the Ghana vs England game. Photo credit: Dulcie Boateng

Source: Instagram

In a video, Dulcie Boateng stated that she told her followers that she would travel to watch the next game if Ghana won its World Cup opener.

Since the Ghana Black Stars defeated Panama by a lone goal, she needed to fulfil her word.

"I said on my Snap that when Ghana wins the first game, I will go watch the second one. So that's exactly what I'm doing."

Dulcie Boateng narrated her experience on the flight and indicated that she spent GH₵90, 000 on her ticket, which she claimed was worth it.

"I flew with Emirates, and the experience was 10 out of 10 for me. It made the GH₵90, 000 ticket worth it. I booked at the last minute, and it was difficult getting a flight."

After arriving at JFK, Dulcie Boateng drove to Boston and met with other Ghanaian influencers at the stadium where Ghana played against England.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Dulcie's GH₵90k flight ticket

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shares by @charllycolegh on X. Read them below:

@coo_kyei said:

"Settings nkoaa."

@GODFREDOWUSUA14 wrote:

"She probably meant 9k cedis na 90,000 why 😂😂😂."

@GhKwesi88275501 said:

"When poor people see this, they would think she has achieved what their parents failed to achieve. Poor people always see this type of thing as an achievement."

@BonnieRafikie wrote:

"Remind me why the public needed to know the cost of her flight ticket and why any of this is the public’s business? This is how young girls get deluded into doing strange things for some change to keep up with these alleged influencers, who are likely doing strange things too."

@DeepJunior1 said:

"Why didn’t she go for the VIP seat at the stadium?"

@BonnieRafikie wrote:

"These people need to gtfo of our faces. The average person globally is struggling to get by & some people claim to be one thing but are likely doing other things 2 maintain their lifestyle, which is just polluting our newsfeed with their BS. Who gives AF how much you paid for a flight."

Source: YEN.com.gh