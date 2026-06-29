Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, leader of anti-immigrant group March and March, expressed heartbreak over Bafana Bafana's Round of 32 exit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

• South Africa lost to Canada via a Stephen Eustaquio stoppage-time winner at the Los Angeles Stadium on June 28

• Africans flooded Jacinta's Facebook post with pointed reactions, linking the defeat to her group's anti-immigrant campaign ahead of a June 30 deadline

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Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, the leader of the South African anti-immigrant group March and March, is heartbroken after Bafana Bafana were knocked out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup by Canada in the Round of 32 on June 28, and Africans are making their feelings very clear.

Anti-immigrant activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma expresses heartbreak as Bafana Bafana exit the 2026 FIFA World Cup, sparking joyous reactions from Africans. Image credit: Tshepo Msimango, Koketšo Motau

Source: Facebook

South Africa fell to a gut-wrenching stoppage-time winner from Stephen Eustaquio at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, ending what had been an encouraging run for the Bafana Bafana.

Jacinta took to Facebook shortly after the final whistle, posting a string of broken heart emojis before adding in a follow-up comment:

"I won't lie, I'm sad... we didn't deserve to lose this game but ke it's okay we soldier on."

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's Facebook post, which pulled in over 16,000 likes and more than 7,600 comments within hours, can be found below.

Africans celebrate Jacinta's misery after Bafana exit

Sympathy, however, was in short supply across much of the African continent. Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and March and March have spent months at the centre of a highly charged anti-immigration campaign in South Africa, leading marches that critics say target African migrants regardless of legal status.

The group, alongside figures such as Ngizwe Mchunu and Phakel'umthakathi, set June 30 as a deadline for immigrants to leave the country. Several of those marches descended into violence and looting, stoking deep resentment across the continent and leading many African nations to back South Africa's opponents throughout the tournament.

Jacinta herself previously drew criticism for blasting African nations that supported Mexico when they faced South Africa, accusing them of being ungrateful toward the country.

The Facebook post Jacinta shared, blasting Africans for supporting Mexico, is below.

Fan reactions to Jacinta's heartbreak post

The comment section under Jacinta's post quickly filled with pointed responses from across the continent. YEN.com.gh gathered some responses.

Blessed Akosua wrote:

"WHEN AFRICA SPITES U E GO OVER U"

Greg D. Maverick said:

"They had to come home to help yall mutilate black Africans on the 30th. You know the time is nighhhhh 😂"

Sunu Desmond Larry Hoover commented:

"Now go beck to your country and protect your jabs 🤣🤣"

Lozy Phuti added:

"The situation gives us a reason to be more angry on Tuesday the 30th 😭"

Tublaq SA wrote:

"We not getting distracted, 30 June forward we go."

Jin Fisto Nzabanterura offered a different tone:

"Well Done Bafana Bafana, you have done what no other Bafana Bafana have done before 👏👏👏👏We are proud of you Boyz 🔥🔥🔥"

South African activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma blames foreign coach Hugo Broos for Bafana Bafana's defeat to Mexico in the World Cup. Image credit: @jacintangobese

Source: Instagram

Jacinta slams Hugo Broos for Bafana loss

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma slammed South Africa's national team coach, Hugo Broos, for the team's opening game loss at the 2026 World Cup.

Jacinta's decision to blame the foreign coach for the Bafana Bafana's 2-0 loss to Mexico triggered mixed reactions on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh