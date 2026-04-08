A High Court in Accra ordered Richard Nii Armah Quaye to pay GH₵300,000 to his ex-wife, Joana, in their divorce settlement

In addition to the lump sum, which is a paltry figure compared to Joana's demand of GH₵50m, the court ordered six other reliefs

Among the other reliefs are custody of their three children, two cars, and one-third of their house at Dansoman

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Judge's ruling questioned Joana's contributions to marriage, highlighting changing views on financial awards in divorce

Joana was awarded custody of the children and additional relief, including cars and a portion of their marital home

Details of the divorce settlement between Bills Microcredit founder, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, and his wife, Joana, have emerged online.

Court orders Richard Nii Armah Quaye to give ex-wife, Joana, two cars, custody of their children, in addition to the GHC300,000 lump sum. Photo source: @richardniiarmahquaye

Source: Instagram

At the heart of the High Court's ruling on January 20, 2026, was the award of GH₵300,000 lump sum for Joana Quaye.

Joana, who had been married to the businessman for 16 years and co-founded the company from which he built his fortune, sought the GH₵50 million as compensation, alongside other benefits.

However, the presiding judge, Justice Kofi Dorgu, seemed not to have valued the contributions of Mrs Quaye to RNAQ's success.

"This then brings me to the penultimate issue of financial settlement and here, the issue is whether the Petitioner is entitled to any financial award in addition to the property settlement already done.

"My position has always been that this constitutional right is based on the old-time relief of alimony, which was payable to a divorced woman to enable her to settle in as an independent person. This was so because in those days, the woman was completely dependent on the husband. Times have changed with the advent of independent working women.

"I therefore hold the view that there must be compelling reasons for such an award. I have taken into account the ridiculous demand of GH¢50 million as a financial award, which, to me, is without a basis, and the Petitioner did not provide any foundation for such an award.

"Marriage is not an investment, and in any case, what investment can yield so much dividend or interest in a period of 10 or 20 years?," the judge reportedly stated.

Notwithstanding the judge's reasoning for the slashing of Joana Quaye's lump sum demand, he ordered some relief for her.

Joana Quaye, RNAQ’s ex-wife, has appealed a divorce court ruling and is seeking more benefits. Photo credit: @sauzkhidmonies & @richardniiarmahquaye

Source: Instagram

RNAQ's divorce: Other reliefs for ex-wife

According to lawyer and media personality Ebenezer Donkoh, a.k.a. NY DJ, the reliefs included the following:

1. Custody of Children: The 3 children have been placed in the custody of the mother. Mr Richard Nii Armah Quaye shall have custody or visitation rights at weekends, fortnightly and also during vacations.

2. Mr Richard Nii Armah Quaye shall be responsible for the payment of the children's school fees and educational expenses, as well as pay for the health needs of the children as and when they fall due.

3. Mr Richard Nii Armah Quaye shall maintain the children with an amount of GH¢5,000.00 a month. This amount will be subject to review, either upwards or downwards, depending on the stages of the children as they grow up and leave home.

4. 1/3 of their matrimonial home in Dansoman, Accra. The 1/3 allocation should be three bedrooms in the building with access to the use of the common facilities such as the sitting room, kitchen, store and all the other rooms.

5. The delivery of a Jaguar XF (2010 model) to Mrs Joana Quaye

6. Jaguar Prestige XF (2018 model) to be delivered to Mrs Joana Quaye

See the Facebook post below:

RNAQ's wife appeals divorce case ruling

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that RNAQ's wife had appealed the High Court divorce ruling for increased financial benefits.

Her lawyers claim the ruling failed to acknowledge her contributions to the marriage and business, hence the appeal.

Source: YEN.com.gh