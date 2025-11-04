The Ghana Football Association confirms plans to host a grand testimonial match to honour Asamoah Gyan’s legendary career

Gyan remains Ghana’s all-time top scorer and Africa’s highest-ever World Cup goal scorer with six strikes across three tournaments

Football analyst Ntow Gyan hails the former Black Stars captain as a national treasure whose legacy will inspire generations

Gyan made an impact at Sunderland during a brief stint in the Premier League before he headed to the Gulf

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially announced plans to organize a special testimonial match in honour of legendary striker and former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan.

The event, which will be held in collaboration with Gyan himself, aims to celebrate his remarkable career and his immense contribution to Ghanaian football.

According to the GFA, more details about the match, including the venue, date, and invited stars, will be revealed soon. The testimonial will serve as a historic moment to pay tribute to a player whose name has become etched in Ghana’s football folklore, a true icon of the modern game.

Known affectionately as “Baby Jet,” Asamoah Gyan remains Ghana’s all-time leading goal scorer with 51 goals in 109 appearances for the national team. His record as Africa’s top scorer in FIFA World Cup history, with six goals spread across the 2006, 2010, and 2014 tournaments, stands as one of his greatest legacies.

Asamoah Gyan's remarkable career

Beyond his exploits with the Black Stars, Gyan enjoyed a glittering club career that took him across several continents. He began at Liberty Professionals in Ghana before moving to Europe, where he joined Udinese in Italy.

After a successful loan spell at Modena, he continued his European adventure with Rennes in France and Sunderland in the English Premier League, as noted by Transfermarkt.

Gyan’s journey didn’t stop there. His move to Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates turned him into one of the most feared strikers in Asia, where he won multiple golden boots and league titles. Later stints at Al Ahli, Shanghai SIPG, and Kayserispor in Turkey further cemented his status as a global star. He wrapped up his professional club career back home with Legon Cities FC, closing an incredible chapter that spanned nearly two decades.

Ntow Gyan praises Asamoah Gyan

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian football analyst Ntow Gyan described Asamoah Gyan as a “national treasure” whose impact transcends football.

He noted that Gyan’s leadership, passion, and consistency inspired an entire generation of Ghanaian players.

“Asamoah Gyan carried the nation’s hopes on countless occasions. His name will forever live in Ghana’s football story,” Ntow said.

As plans for the testimonial progress, football fans across the country are eagerly anticipating what promises to be an unforgettable celebration, a night to honour the man who gave Ghana unforgettable moments on the world stage.

Asamoah Gyan's top 5 goals

